NFL Divisional Playoff Saturday: Matchups, Odds and Best Bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Eight teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LX entering the Divisional Round of NFL playoffs. Those squads will be halved to four following this weekend’s action following two games on each weekend afternoon and evening. Here you’ll find the matchups, odds and a betting option for each of Saturday’s gridiron clashes that will determine the first participants in next weekend’s conference championship games.

AFC Divisional Playoff: (6) Buffalo Bills @ (1) Denver Broncos

Kick Off: 4:30 p.m. ET (Sat., 01/17/26)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

TV: CBS / Paramount+

The Buffalo Bills arrives in the Mile High city with a losing record against the spread (8-10), a winning mark versus the moneyline (13-5) and an even record against the over-under (9-9). The Denver Broncos holds the same losing mark versus the spread and the over-under (7-10), while owning against the moneyline (14-3) in their dash to obtain the top-spot in the AFC playoff picture.

NFL Playoff Saturda y: Bills at Broncos Spread DEN -1.5 Moneyline BUF +100, DEN -118 Over-Under Total 46.5 points Money Against the Spread 53% BUF Bets Against the Spread 59% BUF Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Denver enters the matchup as a home favorite with a 51% chance to win the first playoff contest of the weekend, per ESPN.

Best bet: Josh Allen 225+ Passing Yards

Josh Allen completed 28-of-25 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown in last weekend’s 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 29-year-old QB dashed for 33 yards with two touchdown runs as he showcased his All-Pro abilities. It’s going to take a few more road victories to reach the Super Bowl, but it’s tough to count the Bills out with Allen behind center.

Denver boasts the second-best defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 277 yards per game in 2025. The pass defense ranks seventh (187.2 passing yards per game), while the run defense is the best remaining run defense left in the playoffs (91.1 run yards per game) after Buffalo eliminated Jacksonville last weekend. The Broncos defense keeping Allen in check on Saturday will be a key component to securing Denver’s first playoff home win in a decade.

AFC Wild Card: Allen Passing Yards at Broncos Allen 175+ Passing Yards -280 Allen 200+ Passing Yards -146 Allen 225+ Passing Yards +132 Allen 250+ Passing Yards +235 Allen 275+ Passing Yards +410 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

Allen has five losses on his postseason resume and four of those were to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. With K.C. out of the picture this season, can the Bills QB seize his opportunity to lead Buffalo back to the Super Bowl with wins over the next two weekends?

NFC Divisional Playoff: (6) San Francisco 49ers @ (1) Seattle Seahawks

Kick Off: 8:15 p.m. ET (Sat., 01/17/26)

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

TV: FOX

Both clubs bring winning records against the sportsbooks into this NFC postseason battle. The San Francisco 49ers features solid marks against the spread (12-6), the moneyline (13-5) and the over-under (10-8). The Seattle Seahawks matches those positive results versus the spread (12-5), the moneyline (14-3) and the over-under (9-8).

NFL Playoff Saturday: 49ers at Seahawks Spread SEA -1.5 Moneyline SF +270, SEA -335 Over-Under Total 44.5 points Money Against the Spread 56% SF Bets Against the Spread 67% SF Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Seattle projects as a significant favorite with a 60% chance to win the home date on Saturday night.

Best bet: Sam Darnold 250+ Passing Yards

Sam Darnold is ready for his postseason test with Seattle following a 4,000+ yard passing season, nearly duplicating his 4,300+ yard campaign with the Minnesota Vikings last season. The 28-year-old signal caller has battled San Francisco twice this season. He secured 150 passing yards in a Week 1 loss to the 49ers, while tossing for 198 passing yards in the Seahawks win during the final week of the regular season.

San Francisco’s defense has allowed 232.4 passing yards to opposing QBs this season, a mark that places eighth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers were able to limit the Philadelphia Eagles to 167 passing yards in the Wild Card round, and the passing defense will need to replicate those results to reach the NFC Title game next weekend.

NFC Wild Card: Darnold Passing Yards vs. 49ers Darnold 200+ Passing Yards -270 Darnold 225+ Passing Yards -144 Darnold 250+ Passing Yards +132 Darnold 275+ Passing Yards +230 Darnold 300+ Passing Yards +400 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

This weekend represents the last Saturday action on the NFL schedule. as the league The two victors will have an extra day to rest as the league returns to the normal Sunday programming for the AFC Championship game and the NFC Championship matchups. With several road upsets occurring in the Wild Card round, how will the postseason picture look with the best teams in each conference finally involved in the playoff fight?

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).