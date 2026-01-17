NFL Divisional Playoff Sunday: Matchups, Odds and Best Bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells out a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The pair of spots in next weekend’s conference championship games will be earned on Sunday with an early afternoon AFC playoff clash followed an NFC tilt in primetime. After last weekend’s aptly-named Wild Card round , this weekend’s bring two more must-see football broadcasts to finish out the NFL Divisional postseason schedule.

AFC Divisional Playoff: (5) Houston Texans @ (2) New England Patriots

Kick Off: 3:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 01/18/26)

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV: ESPN / ABC

The Houston Texans own a solid record against the spread (10-8) and the moneyline (13-5), but the Texans have struggled against the over-under (6-12) in 2025. The New England Patriots has been one of the most surefire bets against the sportsbooks this season with a winning mark versus the spread (13-5), the moneyline (15-3) and the over-under (11-7).

NFL Playoff Sunday: Texans at Patriots Spread NE -3 Moneyline HOU +152, NE -180 Over-Under Total 40.5 points Money Against the Spread 65% NE Bets Against the Spread 55% NE Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

New England is listed as a slim favorite with a 52% chance of victory according to ESPN.

Best bet: Drake Maye 250+ Passing Yards

Despite a completion percentage under 60% in the Wild Card win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Drake Maye registered 268 yards and a touchdown. New England’s QB doubled his total passing yards during the regular season from 2,276 in his rookie campaign to 4,394 passing yards this season. Maye will need to put up a similar performance against the best passing defense through the early postseason if the Patriots plan to stave off a road upset on Sunday afternoon.

Houston has conceded the least amount of yards through the air after limiting Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers to just 112 passing yards in last weekend’s 30-6 win in the Wild Card round. The Texans featured the sixth-best passing defense in the league this season, allowing 183.5 yards per game over 17 regular season contests.

AFC Wild Card: Maye Passing Yards vs. Texans Maye 200+ Passing Yards -210 Maye 225+ Passing Yards -104 Maye 250+ Passing Yards +144 Maye 275+ Passing Yards +300 Maye 300+ Passing Yards +550 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

It is bound to be a fascinating battle between two of the best defenses left in the AFC postseason scene. It has been a magical ride for Mike Vrabel and his Patriots, can they continue that fairytale with an appearance in the AFC Title game next weekend?

NFC Divisional Playoff: (5) Los Angeles Rams @ (2) Chicago Bears

Kick Off: 6:30 p.m. ET (Sun., 01/18/26)

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

TV: NBC / Peacock

The Los Angeles Rams enter with a winning record against the spread (12-6), the moneyline (13-5) and the over-under (11-7) through 18 games this season. The Chicago Bears own winning marks against the spread (11-6-1) and the moneyline (12–6), but the squad from the Windy City features a losing record versus the over-under (8-10).

NFL Playoff Sunday: Rams at Bears Spread LAR -3.5 Moneyline LAR -205, CHI +172 Over-Under Total 48.5 points Money Against the Spread 52% CHI Bets Against the Spread 57% CHI Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

According to ESPN, Los Angeles is listed as a significant favorite with a 61% chance of victory on the road on Sunday night.

Best bet: Matthew Stafford 300+ Passing Yards

Matthew Stafford broke the 300+ yard barrier in last weekend’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The 37-year-old QB completed 24 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams squeaked by the black cats from the East Coast. Stafford will need another all-time performance to slip past the Bears on a chilly Sunday night off the banks of Lake Michigan.

Chicago’s defense is susceptible to the pass after giving up 322 yards to the Green Bay Packers during last weekend’s Wild Card matchup. Caleb Williams threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in the victory and gave his defense another opportunity to shine in the postseason. The Bears will have to hope for a better performance against another super-talented signal caller.

NFC Wild Card: Stafford Passing Yards at Bears Stafford 250+ Passing Yards -162 Stafford 275+ Passing Yards +114 Stafford 300+ Passing Yards +198 Stafford 325+ Passing Yards +350 Stafford 250+ Passing Yards +580 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

By the conclusion of the contests on Sunday night, the football world will know the final four combatants left in the quest for Super Bowl LX. The Wild Card round featured four can’t-miss contests with the Divisional Round of the NFL postseason shaping up to be just as dynamic. Which QBs will step up to lead their team to victory and earn the right to step on the grass (or turf) against next weekend?

For more on the NFL and the NFL playoffs, visit AMNY.com.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).