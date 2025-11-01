World Series Betting: Dodgers at Blue Jays Lines, Odds and Best Bet for Game 7

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Los Angeles Dodgers matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series on Saturday night in Canada. Los Angeles prevailed 3-1 in Game 6 on Friday night, despite some controversial circumstances involving a dead ball getting caught in the Rogers Centre wall in the bottom of the ninth inning. The win extend the series one more night, giving baseball fans one more hardball game to savor before baseball goes into hibernation for the winter.

Game 7: Los Angeles Dodgers (3-3) @ Toronto Blue Jays (3-3)

First Pitch: 8:00 p.m. ET (Sat., 11/01/25)

Location: Rogers Centre (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Los Angeles were on the brink of elimination before their gutsy effort in Game 6. The Dodgers scored all three of their runs in the third inning, while L.A. pitchers limited Blue Jays hitters to eight hits on the night. While the entire game could’ve chance on the “dead ball” play in the ninth inning, there is a reason they discuss those ground rules with teams prior to every game during the lineup card exchanges. Los Angeles happened to benefit from an odd circumstance in the ballgame.

Toronto didn’t help themselves with quick outs following the emotional letdown of the tying runs coming off the board. The Blue Jays have the chance to respond with a big effort in Game 7, but they will have to generate runs off of Shohei Ohtani, who brings a 3.50 earned run average over 18 innings into the final game of the 2025 postseason.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Over / Under

After their win last night, the defending World Series champion Dodgers open as a slight favorite at -1.5 runs tonight on the road. The over/under is 7.5 runs, which has been cleared three times in this series: 15 combined runs in Game 1, 11 total runs in Game 3 and eight runs in Game 4.

Dodgers at Blue Jays – Game 7 Spread LAD -1.5 Money Line LAD -144, TOR +122 Runs Over/ Under Total 7.5 runs Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics projects the Dodgers as a slim road favorite with a 54% chance to win at home on Sunday.

Pitching Probables: Shohei Ohtani vs. Max Scherzer

Shohei Ohtani brings a 2-1 record over six starts during the 2025 playoffs. Los Angeles two-way threat has allowed 11 hits, struck out 25 batters, and walked five hitters during the postseason. Ohtani has allowed only one home run, which was to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third inning of Toronto’s 6-2 win in Game 4. The 31-year-old star took the loss in that contest following six innings with four earned runs against, six strikeouts, and one walk.

Max Scherzer owns a 1-0 record over two starts for Toronto this postseason. The 41-year-old veteran has allowed eight hits, five runs, and three home runs over 10 innings pitched. He has struck out eight batters, while walking five in the 2025 playoffs. Scherzer started Game 3 against Los Angeles but did not get a decision in the 18-inning classic. He allowed five hits and three runs over 4.1 innings in the Blue Jays 6-5 loss.

World Series Best Bet: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run

While it is tempting to go with Ohtani in this spot given his three home runs in the World Series, Toronto will likely attempt to minimize the damage the Dodgers superstar can do in Game 7. Of course, Los Angeles will likely be doing that with Guerrero Jr., too. Both players lead their team in walks in the 2025 Fall Classic as the squads have worked in and out of at bats against these MLB sluggers.

Guerrero Jr. has come to play with a .360 batting average, two home runs, and three RBIs in the World Series. The 26-year-old first baseman has seemingly willed his team into the final postseason series with 28 hits, eight home runs, and 15 runs batted in (RBIs) over 17 postseason games.

World Series Home Run Odds in Game 7 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) -152 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) +124 Max Muncy (LAD) +220 Freddie Freeman (LAD) +390 George Springer (TOR) +500 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

The 2025 World Series has been everything you could’ve asked for over seven games. From standout pitching performances to late inning controversy, the Fall Classic has been a joy to watch (if you aren’t a Dodgers or Blue Jays fan, anyway). Settle in for the capstone contest in a 2025 final series that will be discussed by experts for many, many years to come. Will Ohtani bring a second straight championship back to Hollywood or will Guerrero Jr return the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Canada for the first time in over three decades?

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

For more on the MLB, visit AMNY.com