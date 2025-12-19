CFBP First Round betting: Alabama at Oklahoma lines, odds and best bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

FILE – The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams no later than the 2026 season. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

The College Football Playoff (CFBP), a 12-team single elimination tournament, gets underway tonight with a massive gridiron scrap between two of the most well-known combatants in college football. The #9 Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road for a postseason battle against the #8 Oklahoma Sooners at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Alabama returns to the college football postseason after watching from the sidelines in 2024. The Crimson Tide were handled by the Georgia Bulldogs, 28-7, in the 2025 SEC Championship Game, a loss that makes the postseason journey far more difficult for Kalen Deboer’s club from Tuscaloosa.

Oklahoma makes its return to the annual tournament for the first time since the 2019-20 College Football Playoff. Brent Venables coached his team to an early-season 23-21 road win over Alabama, before a 10-2 season left them waiting for an invitation to the postseason. Now, the Sooners will attempt to score a second win over the Crimson Tide in the same campaign, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 1893.

CFBP First Round: #9 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3) @ #8 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Kick Off: 8:00 p.m. ET (Fri., 12/19/25)

Location: Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma)

Both squads have had solid records against the spread and moneyline this season, while the over-under has not been a friend to either school. Alabama enters tonight’s contest with an 8-5 record against the spread, a 10-3 mark against the moneyline, and a losing record against the over-under at 4-9. Oklahoma holds a 7-5 record the spread, a 10-2 mark versus the moneyline, and a dismal record against the over-under at 2-10.

CFBP First Round: Alabama at Oklahoma Spread OU -1.5 Moneyline BAMA -104, OU -112 Over-Under Total 40.5 points Money Against the Spread 62% BAMA Bets Against the Spread 56% BAMA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Alabama is a slim favorite with a 51% chance to win, per ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Ty Simpson 250+ passing yards

Ty Simpson completed 28 of 42 passes for 326 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss to Oklahoma earlier this season. His stats this season (3,268 yards, 26 touchdown passes, and five interceptions) have preserved his status as one of the best NFL Draft-eligible players coming out of the college scene in 2025.

While Oklahoma gave up a ton of passing yards in the early season matchup, the Sooners sacked Simpson four times earlier this year. Alabama’s QB has struggled against pressure in the SEC title game against Georgia, so watch for the Sooners to try to replicate that gameplan on Friday night.

First Round Odds: Simpson Passing Yards at Oklahoma Simpson 200+ Passing Yards -290 Simpson 225+ Passing Yards -158 Simpson 250+ Passing Yards +116 Simpson 275+ Passing Yards +250 Simpson 300+ Passing Yards +360 Simpson 325+ Passing Yards

+580 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

The first meeting between the two squads resulted in a one-score game favoring the visiting Oklahoma squad. Can Alabama return the favor and walk away with their second football playoff victory over the Sooners or will it be Oklahoma defending the home grass from the invading Crimson Tide? The victor will receive an opportunity against the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026.

The three remaining First Round games (#10 Miami at #7 Texas A&M, #11 Tulane at #6 Ole Miss, and #12 James Madison at #5 Oregon) will be contested on Saturday, Dec. 20.

