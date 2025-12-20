CFBP First Round betting: James Madison at Oregon lines, odds and best bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The College Football Playoff (CFBP) finishes out the First Round with another huge underdog (James Madison Dukes) attempting to secure a road upset over a heavy home favorite (Oregon Ducks). The Alabama Crimson Tide secured the CFBP’s first road win in history on Friday night which could give James Madison some inspiration to draw fun in their primetime matchup on Saturday night.

The Dukes know their head coach, Bob Chesney, is bound for UCLA after the season. Still, he will guide JMU into battle in their biggest gridiron clash in program history. Former Florida Gators sideline boss, Billy Napier, has been hired to coach James Madison next season. The 12th-seeded Dukes will need to utilize all their focus on the here and now to secure an upset in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon continues its march towards the national championship following a stellar 11-1 season with a 10-point home loss to top-ranking Indiana as the only disappointment on the schedule. The Ducks enter the postseason on a six-game winning streak, including victories over ranked squads from Iowa and USC.

CFBP First Round: #12 James Madison Dukes (12-1) @ #5 Oregon Ducks (11-1)

Kick Off: 7:30 p.m. ET (Sat., 12/20/25)

Location: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

James Madison enters the playoff matchup with excellent records against the spread (8-5) and the moneyline (12-1). The Dukes have struggled against the over-under with a 7-6 mark. Oregon holds positive records versus the spread (8-4) and moneyline (11-1). The Ducks are an even. 500 record versus the over-under (6-6) on the 2025 campaign.

CFBP First Round: James Madison at Oregon Spread ORE -20.5 Moneyline JMU +1100, ORE -2200 Over-Under Total 45.5 points Money Against the Spread 83% ORE Bets Against the Spread 76% ORE Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Oregon is considered an overwhelming favorite with an 88% chance of winning at home on Saturday, according to ESPN.

Best Bet: Dante Moore 275+ Passing Yards

Dante Moore has put together an excellent season for the Ducks with 2,733 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes in 2025. The sophomore owns the 17th best quarterback rating (QBR) in the country at 77.8. The young signal caller will have the option of declaring for the NFL Draft or returning to college for his junior season in 2026.

James Madison is in the postseason due to a second-ranked defensive unit, allowing 247.6 yards per game (YPG). Only the second-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes featured a better crew by YPG this season (213.5). If the Dukes stand a chance on the road in the Pacific Northwest, they will need to embody that attack dog mentality and take a bite out of the Ducks offense.

First Round Odds: Moore Passing Yards vs. James Madison Moore 225+ Passing Yards -128 Moore 225+ Passing Yards +142 Moore 275+ Passing Yards +235 Moore 225+ Passing Yards +400 Moore 225+ Passing Yards +680 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

If James Madison secures a victory on Saturday night, it will go down as one of the bigger upsets in CFBP history. However, defense wins championships, and JMU features a defensive crew that could get the job done. Oregon will need to move the football against a tough defense to earn a win, but that hasn’t been a problem for Moore all season. The winner of the Dukes-Ducks matchup draws fourth-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Jan 1, 2026.

