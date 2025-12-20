CFBP First Round betting: Miami at Texas A&M lines, odds and best bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The College Football Playoff (CFBP) continues with an early afternoon gridiron battle between #10 Miami Hurricanes and #7 Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. In the First Round, all matchups will be contested at the lower seed’s home site before shifting to neutral site games for the duration of the tournament.

Miami enters the opening round of the elimination tournament on a four-game win streak, including a win over a 22nd-ranked Pittsburgh squad in the final game of the scheduled season. With several wins over ranked opponents in 2025, the Hurricanes will not be scarred off by a talented team from Texas.

Texas A&M’s loss in their rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30 knocked the Aggies out of the SEC title game and spoiled a perfect season. Now, Texas A&M will need to prove that their season was not a fluke and respond against a scrappy team from South Beach.

CFBP First Round: #10 Miami Hurricanes (10-2) @ #7 Texas A&M Aggies (11-1)

Kick Off: 8:00 p.m. ET (Sat., 12/20/25)

Location: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Given the winning records on both sides of this matchup, it shouldn’t be a surprise that both teams have good records against the betting lines in 2025. Miami enters with a winning record against the spread (7-5) and the moneyline (10-2), but has struggled against the over-under (5-7) this season. Texas A&M’s results against the spread has been than desirable with a 5-7 mark, but the moneyline (11-1) and the over-under records (8-4) have provided wins for the Aggies in 2025.

CFBP First Round: Miami at Texas A&M Spread Texas A&M -3.5 Moneyline MIA +130, Texas A&M -154 Over-Under Total 48.5 points Money Against the Spread 52% TX A&M Bets Against the Spread 62% TX A&M Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Texas A&M is projected to defend their home field with a 54% chance of victory, according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Carson Beck 250+ passing yards

Carson Beck utilized the transfer portal to move from Georgia to Miami in the offseason. The senior from Jacksonville, Florida has completed 263 passes for 3,072 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Beck will need to find a way to break through the Aggies defenses to find a victory on Saturday, but his experience from his time in Georgia should serve him well in another high-profile gridiron clash.

Texas A&M features a top-20 defensive unit, allowing 309.8 yards per game in 12 contests. The Aggies have allowed 29 offensive touchdowns this season, an average of nearly 2.5 touchdowns per game. Beck and the Miami offense should have some room to operate on the road on Saturday.

First Round Odds: Beck Passing Yards at Texas A&M Beck 200+ Passing Yards -290 Beck 225+ Passing Yards -158 Beck 250+ Passing Yards +116 Beck 200+ Passing Yards +250 Beck 200+ Passing Yards +360 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

It’s going to be a fascinating contest to watch when the Hurricanes and Aggies collide on Saturday afternoon in the second contest of First Round at the College Football Playoff. Beck brings loads of experience, but will that be enough to help the Hurricanes slip past against a stout defensive challenge from Texas A&M?

