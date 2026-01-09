CFB Peach Bowl betting: #5 Oregon at #1 Indiana lines, odds and best bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The 2026 College Football Playoff is down to the final four teams in the running for the National Championship. Thursday night features the first two semifinal contests with the #5 Oregon Ducks meeting the #1 Indiana Hoosiers at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for a spot in the title game in mid-January. New York football fans ought to get a good look at these few remaining football contests as there is a solid chance you’ll see one (or more) of these athletes sporting New York Giants blue or New York Jets green over the next few seasons.

Indiana brings an unblemished 14-0 record into the matchup against Oregon. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been excellent, the defense has been stout, and no one in the college football landscape has been able to hang a loss on Curt Cignetti’s crew this season.

Oregon will get their second opportunity to hand Indiana that first defeat. The Ducks suffered an early-season loss to Indiana on Oct. 11 after allowing Indiana to score the final 10 points of the ballgame. Since that defeat, Oregon has won eight straight games, including two in the college football postseason against #12 James Madison and #4 Texas Tech over the last few weeks.

CFB Playoff Semifinals (Peach Bowl): #5 Oregon Ducks (13-1) @ #1 Indiana Hoosiers (14-0)

Kick Off: 7:30 p.m. ET (Thu., 01/09/26)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Both squads bring similar records against the sportsbooks heading into the Semifinals matchup on Friday night. Oregon has performed well versus the spread (9-5) and the moneyline (13-1) with an even record (7-7) against the over-under. Indiana has a winning record against the spread (9-5) and over-under (8-6), while remaining undefeated versus the moneyline (14-0).

Peach Bowl: #6 Oregon at #1 Indiana Spread IND -3.5 Moneyline ORE +154, IND -184 Over-Under Total 48.5 points Money Against the Spread 75% IND Bets Against the Spread 71% IND Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Indiana arrives as a significant favorite with a 70% chance to advance to the National Championship Game on Friday night according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Fernando Mendoza 250+ passing yards

Mendoza was awarded the Heisman Trophy for his accomplishments during his 2025 season at Indiana. The QB has passed for 3,172 yards and 36 touchdown passes this season and has upwards of two more contests to improve his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. In his first postseason test against #9 Alabama, Mendoza completed 14-of-16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdown in a 38-3 blowout win on Jan. 1.

Oregon brings the sixth-best defensive unit in the country this season. The Ducks have allowed an average of 267.4 yards per game (YPG) and 15.1 points per game (PPG) this season. Oregon conceded 267 yards and two touchdown passes to Mendoza in September and will need to generate more pressure to cut down on his 91% completion percentage from the Ducks only slipup this season.

Peach Bowl Odds: Mendoza Passing Yards vs. Oregon Mendoza 200+ Passing Yards -144 Mendoza 225+ Passing Yards +128 Mendoza 250+ Passing Yards +210 Mendoza 275+ Passing Yards +360 Mendoza 300+ Passing Yards +580 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Friday night’s matchup has the markings of an instant college football classic. Two star quarterbacks (Dante Moore vs. Mendoza) square off against a pair of talented defenses with gridiron glory just over the horizon. While Oregon’s defense could cause problems for Indiana’s draft-eligible QB, Mendoza is efficient in a victory that continues the Hoosiers magical ride all the way to the 2026 College Football Playoff Championship Game in Miami on Jan. 19.

