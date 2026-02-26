Cognizant Classic betting: PGA odds & NY Sportsbook tips

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Golf returns to the East Coast with the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches this weekend. While the tournament as the PGA National Resort (Champion Course) has lost some star power in recent days, there is a huge opportunity for Tour pros to refine their games ahead of next weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Here is a preview of this weekend’s tournament with a recommendation thrown in along the way.

Limited field means huge opportunities

Jacob Bridgeman withdrew from the field following his win at Riviera Country Club last weekend, while Ben Griffin and Adam Scott are also opting to rest up for the Signature Event at Bay Hill Golf Club next weekend. While the tournament has lost some high-profile athletes, this presents a huge opportunity for players like Brooks Koepka, Max McGreevy, or defending champion Joe Highsmith. The 25-year-old barely made the cut before carding consecutive rounds of 63 in a stunning finish to the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Can he find the magic at PGA National in back-to-back years?

PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic 2026 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 (incl. ties) Brooks Koepka +2700 +560 +295 Max McGreevy +3100 +460 +210 Shane Lowry +4500 +600 +270 Max Homa +5300 +880 +430 Joe Highsmith +49000 +4500 +1650 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds subject to change

McGreevy found success in a fourth place finish at last year’s tournament. Koepka is still finding his rhythm after returning from LIV Golf this season. Both could be important storylines to follow as the action tees off in Florida.

Anyone who has invested time into Full Swing on Netflix will be checking the leaderboard for names like Shane Lowry, Max Homa, or Joel Dahmen among the leaderboard in the Sunshine State. Fans of the program will be happy to know the show’s fourth season is right around the corner in April.

Betting Tips for New York audiences

Scorecards can be tough at this golf course, particularly if the weather gets spicy. Much like Liberty National Golf Club, avoiding mistakes near the water should make a big difference in this tournament. The Bear Trap between holes 15 and 17 should have some good television viewing for audiences watching from around the Empire State.

Keep an eye on the leaderboard, especially if a big name makes a move up the leaderboard on Thursday. Placement bets, such as Top 20 and/or Top 40, could be important this weekend.. The forecast shows rain in the Palm Beach Gardens area on Friday and Saturday which could certainly create some chaos this weekend. It really could come down to who can best survive the conditions to claim a piece of the nearly $9.6 million dollar purse.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to the New York State HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).