NFL betting: Giants vs. Commanders lines, odds and best bet for Week 15

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025.

The New York Giants finish the 2025 NFL season with a lengthy stay at home as three of the four remaining games on Big Blue’s schedule will take place at MetLife Stadium in northern New Jersey over the next few weeks. New York enters Week 15 with seven consecutive loss, but win celebrations this season have come on home turf. New York will have several chances to secure a third home win of the season in December. The first opportunity comes this weekend against a banged-up NFC East opponent, the Washington Commanders.

Washington has already announced QB Jayden Daniels will be unavailable for the Week 15 divisional matchup against New York after attempting to return to the field in last weekend’s 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Commanders turn to Marcus Mariota to attempt to snap an eight-game losing skid as a disastrous season in Washington slowly comes to an end over the next month.

Week 15: Washington Commanders (3-10) @ New York Giants (2-11)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 12/14/25)

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

The visiting Commanders have a losing record against all of the betting lines in 2025. Washington holds a 4-9 record against the spread, a 3-10 mark versus the moneyline and a 6-7 record against the over-under this season. New York has been terrible against the moneyline with a 2-11 record, but is one game under .500 against the spread at 6-7. The Giants have a winning mark versus the over-under at 8-5 entering Week 15.

NFL Week 15 Odds: Giants vs. Commanders Spread NYG -2.5 Moneyline WSH +122, NYG -144 Over-Under Total 46.5 points Money Against the Spread 70% NYG Bets Against the Spread 64% NYG Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

New York is considered a home favorite per ESPN Analytics with a 61% chance of victory over Washington in Week 15.

Best Bet: Jaxson Dart 250+ Passing Yards

Jaxson Dart‘s rookie campaign has produced inspiring play this season. The 22-year-old QB has completed 64% of his passes for 1,556 yards, 11 touchdowns over 10 games. Dart has used his legs to gain 337 yards while scoring seven touchdowns this season, giving the Ole Miss product 18 touchdowns to four turnovers (one lost fumble and three interceptions) in his inaugural test against NFL defenses.

Washington has the third-worst total defense in the NFL, allowing 382.5 yards per game (YDS/G) this season. The Commanders are the third-worst team against the pass (allowing 246.9 YDS/G) and are fourth-worst ranked unit versus the run (allowing 135.5 YDS/G). Washington’s defense limited New York to 231 total yards in their home win at Northwest Stadium in Week 1.

NFL Week 15 Odds: Dart Passing + Rushing Yards vs. Commanders Dart 175+ Combined Yards -670 Dart 200+ Combined Yards -330 Dart 225+ Combined Yards -174 Dart 250+ Combined Yards +106 Dart 275+ Combined Yards +194 Dart 300+ Combined Yards +320 Dart 325+ Combined Yards +580 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

New York enters the matchup against the Commanders fresh off a much-needed bye week. Dart should find room to operate using all of his weapons against the Commanders, and the Giants have a viable chance to snap their seven-game losing streak with a big win against a divisional rival at home in Week 15.

For more on the Giants and NFL, visit AMNY.com.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).