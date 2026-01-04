NFL betting: Cowboys at Giants lines, odds and best bet for Week 18

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with interim head coach Mike Kafka during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys finish out the 2025 regular season with an NFC battle at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both teams enter the contest with no hope of a postseason appearance, so the best possible outcome is exiting the contest with healthy players intact for the impending offseason.

New York’s 34-10 beatdown of the Las Vegas Raiders was a celebratory affair of the locker room, but didn’t exactly help Big Blue in the race for the top overall draft pick this summer. Now, the Giants sit in a four-way tie for the second-worst record in the NFL at 3-13 with a home game against Dallas remaining on the schedule.

Dallas saw playoff dreams turn to nightmares when the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the NFC East division in late December. The Cowboys three-game winning streak in mid-November gave fans hope, but a three-game losing streak sunk Dallas below the .500 mark on the season entering the final weekend of the season.

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) @ New York Giants (3-13)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 01/04/25)

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Dallas enters the Week 18 road contest with a losing mark against the spread (8-9) and the moneyline (7-8-1), but holds a winning mark against the over-under (11-5) this season. New York’s records against the sportsbooks feature the same losing mark versus the spread (7-9) and moneyline (3-13), while holding a positive record against the over-under (10-6).

NFL Week 18 Odds: Giants vs. Cowboys Spread DAL -3.5 Moneyline DAL -176, NYG +148 Over-Under Total 49.5 points Money Against the Spread 70% DAL Bets Against the Spread 69‏% DAL Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

New York is a slim home favorite with a 51% chance of victory on Sunday afternoon, per ESPN.

Best bet: Giants 375+ Rushing & Receiving Yards

When New York and Dallas squared off in Week 2 shootout, Jaxson Dart was holding a clipboard and waiting for an opportunity to prove what he can do at the NFL level. Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns and the Giants offense eclipsed the 500-yard mark in a losing effort.

Three months later, the 22-year-old rookie has overtaken the starter’s role and proved he possesses NFL ability after throwing for over 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns (to five interceptions) in his first shot at gridiron glory. Dart will get one more opportunity to step between the white lines with a chance to add to his impressive rookie numbers.

With Micah Parsons in town, the league sneered at the Cowboys defense with envy. After some unnecessary offseason drama, Parsons was sent packing to Green Bay prior to the start of the season. The Dallas defensive group never recovered from the loss of a team leader and the disastrous on-field results and a 30th-ranked team defense (allowing an average of 376.8 yards per game) ultimately cost the Cowboys a potential playoff opportunity this season.

NFL Week 18 Odds: Giants Rushing & Receiving Yards vs. Cowboys Giants 300+ Combined Yards -440 Giants 325+ Combined Yards -230 Giants 350+ Combined Yards -125 Giants 375+ Combined Yards +142 Giants 400+ Combined Yards +240 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

The Giants will enter MetLife Stadium looking for a win even if fans in the North Jersey understand a loss would position the team better at the draft in a few months. Dallas will be fighting to finish the season with a .500 record, so a New York win in Week 18 would be a little extra salt in the wound to cap off what has been a horrible 2025 season for the Cowboys.

