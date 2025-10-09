Eagles vs. Giants Week 6 Betting Guide: Lines, Odds and Best Bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) hands off to running back Cam Skattebo (44) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants (1-4) welcome the Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) to northern New Jersey for a primetime showdown on Thursday Night Football. It will be the first of two clashes over the next three weeks between the NFC East rivals.

Big Blue will be looking to find the winning ways once again after last weekend’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, while the Eagles stumbled in a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5. It won’t be an easy task for New York to take down the reigning Super Bowl Champions from Philly.

Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) @ New York Giants (1-4)

Kick Off: 8:15 p.m. ET (Thu., 10/09/25)

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

The visiting Eagles soar into MetLife Stadium as a little more than a touchdown favorite over the Giants in Week 6. Neither offense is operating effectively yet in 2025 which puts the over/under total in the middle of the pack this week at 40.5 points. New York has lost eight straight games against NFC East opponents, the longest losing streak against a divisional opponent in the NFL.

Spread PHI -7.5 Money Line PHI -390, NYG +310 Over/Under Points 40.5 Points Money Against the Spread 69% PHI Bets Against the Spread 68% PHI Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Philadelphia is a heavy favorite with a 74% chance of victory on Thursday night according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Jaxson Dart 40+ Rushing Yards

Dart is getting more comfortable operating an offense from under the center position and scrambling when NFL defenses force him to do so. The 22-year-old QB has averaged above 50 yards per game on the ground in his two starts. In his first career game, Dart dashed for 54 yards on 10 rushing attempts in a 21-18 win during NFL’s Week 4. During last weekend’s loss to the Saints, the young Giants quarterback scrambled seven times for 55 yards. While he isn’t the first running option for New York, he could find himself with some running room tonight against Philadelphia.

Without WR Malik Nabers in the lineup, the Eagles will likely play heavy against the run which could give Dart an opportunity to collect some yards with his feet on a well-designed play-action play call against Philly. New York running back Tyrone Tracy Jr might return to the lineup after being a limited participant in practice this week. RB Cam Skattebo is capable of producing a 100+ yard night, so stopping the Giants rookie should be the focus for Philly’s defense.

Dart Rushing Yards vs. Eagles in Week 6

Dart 20+ Rushing Yard –600 Dart 30+ Rushing Yard –215 Dart 40+ Rushing Yard +100 Dart 50+ Rushing Yard +182 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

