Giants betting: 2026 head coach candidates led by McCarthy, Belichick

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The New York Giants were immediately thrust into the sports betting spotlight when they fired head coach Brian Daboll earlier this week. Interim coach Mike Kafka steps in to fill the void, at least until the end of the 2025 season. The first-time NFL sideline boss will have a seven-game trial to impress the decision makers in the Giants front office.

General manager Joe Schoen might be looking to save his job this offseason. A splashy head coaching hiring might be the golden ticket he desperately needs to impress ownership. Earlier this week, DraftKings Sportsbook released its top 10 list of candidates to earn the permanent head coaching position in New York:

BILL BELICHICK IS ALMOST FAVORED TO GET THE GIANTS HEAD COACHING JOB 🚨 His odds have shifted from +1600 to +750 since the market opened yesterday pic.twitter.com/LbbtMp2YPs — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 12, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Kafka is not the favorite to receive the job following the current NFL campaign. He places fifth at +900 odds, but that could be improved if he has success over the next two months. Still, at this time, Kafka is looking upwards at a few big-name hires who could be tapped to lead the Giants into the 2026 NFL season.

Does McCarthy come back to the NFC East?

The former coach of the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy is currently the odds-on leader to claim the Giants (potential) head coaching vacancy at +700. The 18-year NFL head coach owns a 174-112-2 record in 288 regular season games. The 62-year-old coach owns an 11-11 record in the postseason, including a win at Super XLV for his only World Championship.

McCarthy and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the 2025 season after five seasons with the organization following a 7-10 campaign in 2024. He finished his tenure with Dallas with a winning regular season record in the regular season (49-35), but his losing mark in the postseason (1-3) is probably not how McCarthy would like to finish his coaching career.

Would Belichick return to his New York coaching roots?

It has been an uninspiring start in the college scene for Bill Belichick and his North Carolina Tar Heels program, who have a 4-5 record in 2025. Despite the losing record, the former coach New England Patriots (and Cleveland Browns) sits second in the odds at +800.

The 73-year-old sideline boss hasn’t coached an professional game since ending his 29-year NFL career in 2023. Belichick’s resume speaks for itself with a 302-165-0 record in 467 games, with a 31-13 record over 44 playoff contests. over nearly three decades of life in pro football.

His record in college nor his two-year absence from the NFL shouldn’t scare off Schoen from reaching out to the six-time Super Bowl Champion. While Belichick recently doubled down on his commitment to the University of North Carolina:

“It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcell’s staff for over a decade,” Belichick said via social media on Friday night . “However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.”

Still, this is New York City and the Giants are one of the most iconic brands in the NFL. Could that (and a whole boatload of cash) be enough to bring Belichick back to the pro ranks next season?

Is Gruden really the “Best of the Rest”?

There are a few other notable names looking for another head coaching vacancy led by Jon Gruden (+800 odds) and Kliff Kingsbury (+1000).

Some notable promotion options from the coordinator ranks include Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (+850), Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak (+850), Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady (+1000), and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter (+1200).

