NFL Betting: Jets-Falcons & Giants-Patriots Lines, Odds and Best Bets for Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season is well underway with four matchups completed over the Thanksgiving holiday. While fans of those eight franchises can kick back on Sunday afternoon, New York gridiron supporters will not have that luxury with both the New York Giants and New York Jets still to play their scheduled games this week. Here is a look at the NFL sports betting action for New York as the NFL wraps up its November schedule and kicks off the December slate over the next two nights.

Week 13: Atlanta Falcons (4-7) at New York Jets (2-9)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 11/30/25)

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Atlanta’s record against the sportsbooks resembles its’ 4-7 record during the 2025 NFL campaign. The Falcons are 5-6 against the spread, but hold the same 4-7 mark against the moneyline and over-under. New York has a 6-5 record against the spread and the over-under, while performing at 2-9 against the moneyline this season. Both squads have averaged an identical 19.9 points per game (PTS/G) over 11 contests, tied for the sixth-least amount of points scored per week in the league.

NFL Week 13 Odds: Falcons at Jets Spread ATL -2.5 Moneyline ATL -154, NYJ +130 Over-Under Total 39.5 points Money Against the Spread 66% ATL Bets Against the Spread 69% ATL Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The Falcons are a road favorite with a 58% projection to win on Sunday, according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Breece Hall 100+ rushing yards

Breece Hall enters his Week 13 matchup against the Falcons following a 119 total yards against the Baltimore Ravens last week. However, the 24-year-old had a critical fourth-quarter fumble in a goal line situation that could’ve put his team back within one score. How does the young running back respond to that adversity in his next NFL test?

New York’s seventh-ranked rushing offense is averaging 135.8 yards a game (YDS/G), which should provide a tactical advantage over a 26th-ranked rushing defense allowing 133 YDS/G in Atlanta. Expect Aaron Glenn‘s club to come out with a run-heavy offense to protect the limitations presented by 15-year NFL veteran starting quarterback (Tyrod Taylor).

NFL Week 13 Odds: Hall Rushing Yards vs. Falcons Hall 70+ Rushing Yards -136 Hall 90+ Rushing Yards +188 Hall 100+ Rushing Yards +280 Hall 110+ Rushing Yards +410 Hall 125+ Rushing Yards

+700 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Given the favorable matchup, Hall should be able to be able to break a run (or two) against Atlanta’s run defense. The fourth-year running back has an opportunity to eclipse the century mark, if not more in his Week 13 contest against the Falcons. Fortune favors the bold, and those +700 odds on Hall recording a 125+ rushing day at MetLife Stadium are enticing betting option on Sunday afternoon.

Week 13: New York Giants (2-10) at New England Patriots (10-2)

Kick Off: 8:15 p.m. ET (Sun., 12/01/25)

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

New York’s record against the moneyline matches its’ 2-10 mark, but the Giants have a mark against the spread (6-6) and a positive record against the over-under (7-5). New England has dominated its moneyline matchups like the 2025 schedule with a 2-10 record. But the Patriots 8-4 record against the spread have been less than ideal, while its 6-6 mark against the over-under have left some bettors outright disappointed.

NFL Week 13 Odds: Giants at Patriots Spread NE -7.5 Moneyline NYG +340, NE -430 Over-Under Total 46.5 points Money Against the Spread 60% NE Bets Against the Spread 54% NY Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The Patriots are a road favorite with a 55% projection to win on Sunday, according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Jaxson Dart 40+ rushing yards

Jaxson Dart racked up 66 yards on six carries, including two touchdowns runs in the Giants 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 12. New York’s young signal caller has averaged 41.6 YDS/G over his last five contests, including a season-high rushing total last weekend.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has recorded 62 yards on 20 carries and finished the contest with 130 total yards in the loss to Chicago. If the 26-year-old back can find some room to operate against New England, it will help his rookie quarterback find additional running lanes to smash that 40+ yard rushing wager.

NFL Week 13 Odds: Dart Rushing Yards at Patriots Dart 25+ Rushing Yards -182 Dart 30+ Rushing Yards -114 Dart 40+ Rushing Yards +182 Dart 50+ Rushing Yards +320 Dart 60+ Rushing Yards +580 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Dart has reached 50+ rushing yards in three of his last five games. Dart might not reach that threshold at Gillette Stadium against the second-best rushing defense in the NFL. Still, the 22-year-old Ole Miss-product has showcased a proven ability to scramble and pick up yards this season, so one or two solid first down scrambles could go a long way to surpassing the 40+ yard rushing total on Monday Night Football.

