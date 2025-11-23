NFL Betting: Giants at Lions Lines, Odds and Best Bet for Week 12

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Jameis Winston will likely be the starting quarterback for the New York Giants this Sunday with Jaxson Dart under concussion protocol, interim head coach Mike Kafka said Wednesday.

The New York Giants take to the road seeking their first road win of the 2025 NFL season, but it will be an extremely difficult test against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Michigan on Sunday afternoon. New York enters the contest after dropping a one-score contest to the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, while the Lions limited the Philadelphia Eagles to just one touchdown in a 16-9 loss on Sunday Night Football. Despite a 6-4 record, Detroit is still well positioned to fight for postseason positioning over the final six weeks of the NFL campaign.

Week 12: New York Giants (2-9) @ Detroit Lions (6-4)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 11/23/25)

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

The Lions take the field as nearly a two touchdown favorite (-12.5 points) over the visitors from New York. The over-under line is a bit inflated for this matchup at 49.5 points with Detroit possessing a top five-ranked offense, while New York sits near the middle of the pack offensively this season despite the injuries that have removed Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo from the Giants offensive unit.

NFL Week 12 Odds: Giants at Lions Spread DET -12.5 Moneyline NYG +640, DET -950 Over-Under Total 49.5 points Money Against the Spread 90% DET Bets Against the Spread 77% DET Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The Lions are home favorites with a 73% projection to win on Sunday, according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Jameis Winston 1 TD pass

Jameis Winston was inserted into the starting QB spot for New York in Week 11. The NFL veteran completed 19-of-29 pass attempts for 201 yards in a 27-20 loss to Green Bay. Winston added 10 yards on three carries, but one of those runs ended up in the painted area to add points to the scoreboard for New York.

Detroit features the eighth-best passing defense in the NFL entering Week 12. While it won’t be easy for Winston to find space, the Giants signal caller should have an opportunity to put some points on the board (particularly if New York gets down by multiple scores).

NFL Week 12 Odds: Winston Passing TDs at Lions Winston 1+ Passing Touchdown -340 Winston 2+ Passing Touchdown +162 Winston 3+ Passing Touchdown +630 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

This weekend’s matchup presents a difficult matchup for New York on the road against one of the better teams the NFC has to offer. However, with the competitive nature of the NFC North, Detroit could feel the pressure as they are currently looking upwards at the Chicago Bears at the top of the division table. If the Giants can keep the game close, they could steal a road win in Week 12.

