Giants vs. Saints Betting: Lines and Prop Bet for NFL Week 5

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) prepares to take a snap during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants seek a second consecutive victory lining up behind Jaxson Dart as they travel south to battle the winless New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. While New York will forge ahead without star wide receiver Malik Nabers following his season-ending injury, there is a reason to believe rookie Jaxson Dart can lead Big Blue to back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly two years.

Week 4: New York Giants (1-3) @ New Orleans Saints (0-4)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 10/05/25)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Saints open as a 1.5-point favorites against the visiting Giants despite not having won a start in the career of QB Spencer Rattler. New York secured its first win of 2025 by outlasting the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-18, in a Week 4 showdown at MetLife Stadium. While the home squad gets the benefit of the doubt in betting lines, the Giants enter Louisiana with some momentum after last week’s victory. Meanwhile, New Orleans were blown out in road losses over in Seattle and Buffalo over the last two weeks of NFL action.

Spread NO -1.5 Money Line NYG +108, NO -126 Total 41.5 Points Money Against the Spread 66% NYG Bets Against the Spread 71% NYG Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

New Orleans is a slight favorite with a 55% chance of victory on Sunday afternoon according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Jaxson Dart 1+ Passing TD

New York’s rookie QB was efficient in the Giants Week 4 win. Dart finished with 13 completions on 20 pass attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Saints defense has allowed 9 passing touchdowns, the third-worst mark in 2025. If he is able to continue to protect the football and make smart throws, Dart could secure a couple of touchdown passes and lead New York to back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-November in the 2023 NFL season. Dart was passed over by New Orleans at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dart’s Passing TD Odds vs. Saints in Week 5

Dart 1+ Passing TDs -270 Dart 2+ Passing TDs +198 Dart 3+ Passing TDs +800 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

