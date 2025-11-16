Giants vs. Packers Betting: Lines, Odds and Best Bet for Week 11

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) passes against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants always faced a difficult test against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium in Week 11. Without star rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, interim head coach Mike Kafka turns to quarterback Jameis Winston after New York’s fourth-quarter collapse to Chicago. Meanwhile, the Packers arrive in New Jersey on short rest following a disappoint losing effort to Philadelphia on Monday Night Football to finish off the NFL’s schedule in Week 10.

Week 11: Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) @ New York Giants (2-8)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 11/16/25)

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Green Bay enters as slightly more than a touchdown favorite (-7.5 points) on the road against New York. If the Packers offense operates like it has the last two weeks, there is a real opportunity for the game to fall shy of the 43.5 over-under total. Green Bay holds a winning record against the moneyline (5-3-1 record), but subpar records against the spread (3-6-0) and the over-under (4-5). The Giants have an even mark (5-5) against the over-under, but have struggled against the spread (4-6) and moneyline (2-8) this season.

NFL Week 11 Odds: Giants vs. Packers Spread GB -7.5 Moneyline GB -360, NYG +290 Over-Under Total 43.5 points Money Against the Spread 72% GB Bets Against the Spread 67% GB Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The Packers are a road favorite with a 64% projection to win on Sunday, according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Jameis Winston 200+ passing yards

Winston will receive his first action of the 2025 campaign in Week 11 when he steps on the turf against the top-five ranked Green Bay defense. In three games against Green Bay, Winston owns a 1-2 record with 519 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions thrown to defenders wearing the green and gold.

The 31-year-old last played against the Packers in the 2023 season. Winston relieved during Saints’ starer Derek Carr in a gutting 18-point fourth-quarter comeback win for Green Bay in September 2023. Winston completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards for New Orleans in the loss. The former first overall pick put up solid statistics over 12 games for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 season. Winston completed 61% of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

NFL Week 11 Odds: Winston Passing Yards vs. Packers Winston 150+ Passing Yards -900 Winston 175+ Passing Yards -440 Winston 200+ Passing Yards -230 Winston 225+ Passing Yards -120 Winston 250+ Passing Yards +152 Winston 275+ Passing Yards +265 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

The Florida State product has over 24,000 passing yards and 150+ touchdown passes in his career, and that doesn’t happen by accident. If Winston can limit the turnovers, he can help give New York a chance to claim victory on Sunday afternoon.

For more on the Giants and NFL, visit AMNY.com.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).