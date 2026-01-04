NFL betting: Jets at Bills lines, odds and best bet for Week 18

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills play the last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo could choose to rest starters after the 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 handed the AFC East title to New England.

It seemed like the Jets were headed for the first overall pick with a seven-game losing streak to start the season, including a 30-10 loss to Buffalo at MetLife Stadium in Week 2. Aaron Glenn’s club played well in late October and early November, but injuries forced the head coach to turn to undrafted rookie Brady Cook to finish the 2025 campaign.

Despite a pending postseason appearance, Buffalo is not in a position to receive a home playoff contest. Therefore Sunday’s matchup will likely serve as the farewell song to the Bills home since 1973. As the 6th seed in the AFC playoffs entering Week 18, Buffalo would need a miracle to bring the postseason back to Highmark Stadium.

Week 18: New York Jets (3-13) @ Buffalo Bills (11-5)

Kick Off: 4:25 p.m. ET (Sun., 01/04/25)

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

New York enters the final week of the regular season with losing records against the spread (7-9) and the moneyline (13-3), while performing well against the over-under (10-6). The Bills have a losing mark versus the spread (6-10), a winning record against the moneyline (11-5), and an even mark against the over-under (8-8).

NFL Week 18 Odds: Jets at Bills Spread BUF -7 Moneyline NYJ +270, BUF +335 Over-Under Total 38.5 points Money Against the Spread 74% BUF Bets Against the Spread 86% BUF Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Buffalo is listed as an overwhelming favorite with a 91% chance of victory on Sunday afternoon, per ESPN.

Best bet: Jets 80+ Rushing Yards

Breece Hall recorded his second-best rushing game of the season in last weekend’s loss with 111 yards and a touchdown against the New England. The 24-year-old rusher cleared the 1,000-yard mak on the season, but he still should be motivated to add to set a new single-season career mark in the final week of the season against the Bills.

Buffalo’s starting defensive unit has been vulnerable to the run this season. The Bills defense has allowed an average of 140.4 yards per game, the fourth worst against the rush in the NFL. If Buffalo ends up resting starters for any length of time, the Jets might be able to exploit a struggling run-stopping team in Week 18.

NFL Week 18 Odds: Jets Rushing Yards at Bills Jets 80+ Rushing Yards -225 Jets 90+ Rushing Yards -140 Jets 100+ Rushing Yards +110 Jets 110+ Rushing Yards +164 Jets 125+ Rushing Yards +280 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

While ESPN Analytics doesn’t give them much love, New York will be looking to spoil what should be the final home game for the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Sean McDermott runs a tight program in Northern New York, so expect the backups to be ready if called up. You know the Bills crowd will be fired up to send the legendary Orchard Park stadium off with a roar.

