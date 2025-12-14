NFL betting: Jets at Jaguars lines, odds and best bet for week 15

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There could be an undrafted NFL rookie under center for the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon as Brady Cook is taking the first-team practice reps ahead of this weekend’s contests with the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Week 15. Cook is expected to receive his first NFL start with a pair of injuries to Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) left the NFL veterans unable to participate in practice this week. In a five-year SEC career at Missouri, Cook completed 66% of his passes for 9,251 yards with 50 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

The 24-year-old QB faces a tough test against a Jacksonville squad on a four-game winning streak. Jacksonville (9-4) has played well at home this season with a 5-2 record and will be looking to keep pace with the Houston Texans (8-5) and Indianapolis Colts (8-5) over the final weeks over the 2025 season in a competitive AFC South divisional race.

Week 15: New York Jets (3-10) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 12/14/25)

Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

The Jets’ record against the moneyline (3-10) mirrors their record in the NFL during the 2025 season, while New York has produced positive results against the spread (7-6) and over-under (8-5) lines. Jacksonville has provided mostly positive results with a winning record against all the betting lines – spread (8-5), moneyline (9-4), and over-under (7-6). Jacksonville will need to beat New York by more than two touchdowns (-13.5 points) to cover the spread and add to those win columns in Week 15.

NFL Week 15 Odds: Jets at Jaguars Spread JAX -13.5 Moneyline NYJ +730, JAX -1150 Over-Under Total 41.5 points Money Against the Spread 73% JAX Bets Against the Spread 59% JAX Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Jacksonville is considered a significant home favorite with a 76% chance of winning on Sunday afternoon according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Breece Hall 70+ rushing yards

Breece Hall will need to lead New York’s offense with an inexperienced signal caller under center. The Iowa State-product has 877 rushing yards on 201 carries this season, an average of 67 yards per game in 2025. Hall sits just 123 yards away from his first 1,000-yard campaign in the NFL after he came up six yards shy of the century mark at the end of the 2023 season.

It won’t be easy to reach 100 yards against Jacksonville’s top-ranked rushing defense. While Jaguars are susceptible to damage via the passing game as the 22nd-ranked passing defense, Jacksonville has limited opponents to 83 yards on the ground over 13 contests in 2025. Expect the Jaguars to load up the box in an attempt to limit Hall’s production in Week 15.

NFL Week 15 Odds: Hall Rushing Yards at Jaguars Hall 50+ Rushing Yards -210 Hall 60+ Rushing Yards -114 Hall 70+ Rushing Yards +148 Hall 80+ Rushing Yards +225 Hall 90+ Rushing Yards +350 Hall 100+ Rushing Yards +520 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

New York finishes the season with three of four games on the road as a painful 2025 season slowly comes to a close. Like many NFL teams this season, Aaron Glenn’s squad was bitten by the injury bug which will make the final month of the season difficult. The Jets can still find a way to disrupt the developing playoff races around the NFL with battles against playoff-hopefuls Jacksonville (Week 15), New England (Week 17) and Buffalo (Week 18).

