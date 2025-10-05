Cowboys vs. Jets Betting: Lines and Prop Bet for NFL Week 5

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Jets welcome the Dallas Cowboys to a familiar venue at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for Week 5 of the NFL season. The Jets are still looking for positive results on the win-loss record, and they will need to fix their inability to avoid the slow start to find success at the NFL level. With that said, Gang Green has made opposing teams work for wins in 2025, and the Justin Fields–Garrett Wilson combo has an excellent matchup against Dallas’ league worst passing defense.

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) @ New York Jets (0-4)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 10/05/25)

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Dallas rolls into New Jersey as a 1.5-point road favorite against the winless Jets. New York’s offense has found points against every defense except the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Dallas is learning just how important Micah Parsons was to that defensive front as the Cowboys have allowed a league-high 10 touchdowns through the first month of the NFL season. Based on the numbers, New York’s offense should chart a path to a few touchdown scores against Dallas on Sunday.

ESPN Analytics favors Dallas with a 59% chance of winning on Sunday afternoon.

Best Bet: Garrett Wilson 100+ yards

Wilson’s 311 receiving yards and three touchdown catches both rank inside the top 10 for wideouts in the NFL heading into the start of action in Week 5. He was limited to only 50 yards in the Week 2 loss to the Bills, but otherwise the 25-year-old receiver has exceeded 80+ yards every other game for the Jets this season. Dallas’ defense has allowed 1,237 receiving yards, the worst mark in the NFL in 2025. Wilson seems poised to locate his first 100+ yard receiving game of the season against the Cowboys.

Wilson Receiving Odds vs. Cowboys in Week 5

Wilson 50+ Receiving Yards -245 Wilson 80+ Receiving Yards +162 Wilson 100+ Receiving Yards +330 Wilson 125+ Receiving Yards +750 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

