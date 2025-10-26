Jets at Bengals Betting: Lines, Odds and Best Bet for Week 8

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Aaron Glenn continues to search for his first victory as head coach of the New York Jets following last weekend’s 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was the second consecutive week the Jets were on the losing end of a one-score ballgame. There are signs that New York is ready to take flight, but they’ve been grounded every week thus far in 2025.

Cincinnati is doing its best to survive the season after Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow was placed on injured reserve following surgery to repair a turf toe injury. Joe Flacco has racked up 561 passing yards in two weeks since arriving in a trade from the cross-state rival Cleveland Browns. With JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins as his primary passing outlets, the 18-year NFL veteran signal caller has Cincinnati well on track to compete in the AFC North.

Week 8: New York Jets (0-7) @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 10/26/25)

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Cincinnati enters as a two-plus field goal favorite at -6.5 points over New York in Week 8. Both teams have a sub .500 record against the spread at 3-4 this season. The Bengals are 0-7 against the money line, while the Jets are 3-4 in 2025. New York owns a 5-2 mark against the over-under in their games this season, while Cincinnati is also in the positive at 4-3.

Jets at Bengals Odds – Week 8 Spread CIN -6.5 Money Line NYJ +235, CIN -295 Over/ Under Total 44.5 Points Money Against the Spread 80% CIN Bets Against the Spread 77% CIN Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The Bengals are a favorite to win the home date against the Jets with a 57% chance of victory according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Breece Hall 100+ Rushing Yards

Cincinnati has allowed three 100+ yards rushers this season – Minnesota’s Jordan Mason racked up 116 rushing yards in Week 3, Denver’s J.K. Dobbins collected 101 yards in Week 4, and Pittsburgh’s Jaylen Warren secured 127 rush yards last weekend. Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs was close to the century mark with 93 yards in Week 4. All that points to the potential for Breece Hall to have a big day on Sunday against the Bengals.

Hall was limited to 38 yards on 11 carries by the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. The fourth-year NFL veteran has reached the 100+ yard plateau twice this season, Week 5 against Dallas (113 yards) and Week 1 against Pittsburgh (107 yards). The 24-year-old back hasn’t busted a 20+ yard run in two weeks, so expect Hall to have fresh legs to dash down the field against Cincinnati.

Hall Rushing Yard Odds at Bengals in Week 8 Hall 50+ Rushing Yards -280 Hall 70+ Rushing Yards +102 Hall 100+ Rushing Yards +360 Hall 120+ Rushing Yards +850 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Five of the seven Jets losses were one-score contests when the clock expired, including the last two weekends. New York appears close to collecting that all-important first win of the 2025 campaign, and there would be no sweeter feeling than heading into the Week 9 bye week with a victory in the bag. Of course, if you’ve followed along with my survivor pool series, then you already know that I’ve been fooled by the Jets twice already this season.

