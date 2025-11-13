Jets at Patriots Betting: Lines, Odds and Best Bet for Week 11

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) pushes away New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger on a run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The New York Jets seek their first winning streak in over two years when they visit the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for Thursday Night Football. New England has ripped off eight straight wins to take a commanding two-game lead atop the AFC East Division over the Buffalo Bills. In what feels like the lightest game remaining on their schedule, New England must avoid a poor effort in a primetime game to avoid disappointment in Week 11.

Week 11: @ New York Jets (2-7) @ New England Patriots (8-2)

Kick Off: 8:15 p.m. ET (Thu., 11/13/25)

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

New England enters the home contest with almost a two-touchdown lead (12.5 points) over the suddenly streaking club from New York. For the bold bettors out there, the Jets are above +590 to score an upset against the Patriots. New England has been good against the spread (5-4) and the over-under (6-3), but they’ve been horrific against the moneyline at 2-7 record this season. Despite a lackluster overall record, New York has been good across each of those three metrics: a 7-3 record against the spread, 8-2 against the moneyline, and 6-4 versus the over-under in 2025.

NFL Week 11 Odds: Jets at Patriots Spread NE -12.5 Moneyline NYJ +590, NE -850 Over/Under Total 43.5 points Money Against the Spread 81% NE Bets Against the Spread 61% NE Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics projects the Patriots as heavy favorites with a 71% chance to claim victory at home on Thursday night.

Best Bet: Breece Hall 110+ Combined Yards

While New England boasts the NFL’s top defense against the run, Breece Hall should be able to take advantage of his receiving abilities against a passing defense that ranks in the bottom third of the NFL. The Patriots pass defense is ranked 20th in the league, allowing 220 yards per game.

While there might not be many rushing lanes against New England (who allows less than 80 yards per game on the ground), the Jets could explore the available frequent flier miles via the air route to land a victory against the Patriots. Hall has recorded 220 yards on 22 catches, an average of 10 yards per catch. The Iowa State-product has one receiving touchdown catch this season, a 42-yard scoring reception in last weekend’s 27-20 win over Cleveland Browns.

NFL Week 11 Odds: Hall Rushing & Receiving Yards vs. Patriots Hall 80+ Combined Yards -110 Hall 90+ Combined Yards +142 Hall 100+ Combined Yards +210 Hall 110+ Combined Yards +300 Hall 125+ Combined Yards +490 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

New York will in be for a battle against the top team in the AFC East on Thursday night. If Justin Fields and Breece Hall can work in together to feast on a questionable Patriots passing defense, the Jets might return to New York with a winning streak under their cleats for the first time since 2023.

