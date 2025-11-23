NFL Betting: Jets at Ravens Lines, Odds and Best Bet for Week 12

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Jets’ Tyrod Taylor completed 26-of-36 passes, and finished with 197 passing yards. He also threw two touchdown passes — more than Mayfield. He rushed eight times for 48 yards.

The New York Jets face a difficult road test against a surging Baltimore Ravens squad in Maryland on Sunday afternoon. Tyrod Taylor takes the reins of New York’s offense as Aaron Glenn transitions to testing younger players at the end of a lost 2025 season. Meanwhile, Baltimore seeks a fifth straight win as the Ravens look to rise from the dead (of a 1-5 record) and rejoin the AFC postseason picture if they can secure a win in Week 12.

Week 12: New York Jets (2-9) @ Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 11/23/25)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

While the Jets overall record is less than ideal, New York has been an interesting follow against the betting lines this season. The Jets are down against the moneyline with a 2-8 record, even against the spread (5-5), and up against the over-under at 6-4 this season. The Ravens enter the contest with a record against the betting numbers that encapsulates their 2025 campaign: they enter Week 12 with a 5-5 record against the spread, moneyline, and over-under.

NFL Week 12 Odds: Jets at Ravens Spread BAL -13.5 Moneyline NYJ +830, BAL -1400 Over-Under Total 44.5 points Money Against the Spread 80% BAL Bets Against the Spread 68% BAL Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The Ravens are a home favorite with a 81% projection to win on Sunday, according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Tyrod Taylor 200+ passing yards

Taylor has completed 43 of 69 passes for a total of 379 yards across three games already in 2025. Glenn turned to the 14-year NFL veteran with 12,633 yards under his cleats, including the opening 199 passing yards which came in Baltimore colors over the first four seasons of his career.

The 36-year-old QB will get the chance to operate against the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL. Baltimore’s defense has limited opponents to an average of 14.8 points over the last five contests. There should be room to operate through the air for Taylor on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 12 Odds: Taylor Passing Yards at Ravens Taylor 150+ Passing Yards -350 Taylor 175+ Passing Yards -178 Taylor 200+ Passing Yards +114 Taylor 225+ Passing Yards +210 Taylor 250+ Passing Yards +370 Taylor 275+ Passing Yards +640 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

Lamar Jackson’s return has reignited the Ravens playoff hopes behind four consecutive victories to return the club to an even .500 record. Despite only two wins this season, New York has been competitive in most games they’ve played. If the Jets defense can contain Jackson and his flock on the offensive side of the ball, it might give Taylor enough runway for the Jets to secure a win in Week 12.

