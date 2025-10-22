Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds, Details, and Prediction for New York’s Season Opener

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.

New head coach Mike Brown and the New York Knicks are set to open the season tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:10 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks open the season with the second-best odds to represent the Eastern Conference at the NBA’s final series in June. However, before those potential playoff tests come, an 82-game basketball gauntlet gets underway with the first game of the 2025-26 season tipping off between the Knicks and the Cavaliers inside the World’s Most Famous Arena this evening.

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0) @ New York Knicks (0-0)

Tip Off: 7:00 p.m. ET (Wed., 10/22/25)

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, New York)

The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2024-25 season, but dismissed head coach Tom Thibodeau over the summer. New York selected a fresh voice on the sidelines in Mike Brown to guide a veteran-heavy roster. The Knicks added Malcolm Brogdon and Guerschon Yabusele to the bench unit provide depth behind Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges.

For the second straight season, Cleveland was dispatched by the Eastern Conference representative in the NBA Finals after a five-game series loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Semifinals. The Cavaliers bring a familiar looking roster into 2025-26, headlined by Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell. Garland is listed as out with a toe injury ahead of the season opener against the Knicks.

Knicks/Cavaliers Odds Breakdown for 10/22/2025 Spread CLE -1.5 Money Line CLE -125, NYK +105 Knicks Over/Under (113.5 points) Over -125, Under -110 Game Ov er/ Under (228.5 points) Over -108, Under -112 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The visiting Cavaliers hold a slim 53% win probability, according to DraftKings.

Prediction: Brunson Scores 25+ points

Brunson averaged 26.7 points per game (PPG) last season, and he was right on that average in three losses against the Cavaliers in 2025-26 with a 24.6 PPG average. In late Oct. 2024, New York’s point guard led the Knicks with 21 points in a 110-104 defeat. The next matchup arrive in Feb. 2025, when Brunson scored 26 points in a 142-105 road loss in Cleveland. In the final meeting during the 2024-25 campaign, the former Villanova star scored 27 points in a 108-102 loss during the final weekend of regular season action.

If bettors are feeling frisky, there are enticing odds for Brunson to reach the 30+ point plateau against Cleveland. However, the 29-year-old guard has only eclipsed that specific points threshold once against the Cavaliers in 18 all-time meetings.

Brunson Scoring Odds vs. Cavaliers for 10/22/2025 Brunson 20+ Pts -448 Brunson 25+ Pts -162 Brunson 30+ Pts +150 Brunson 35+ Pts +362 Brunson 40+ Pts +880 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The Knicks will be out to make a good impression in their first game under their new sideline boss. The Knicks played well at home in 2024-25 with a 27-14 record, a 66% win rate at Madison Square Garden.

Cleveland is a stingy defensive team, but they have a little less offensive firepower with Darius Garland and Max Strus out of the lineup. Look for New York to cover the -1.5 spread, win a tight game, and send the home fans happy following their first victory of the 2025-26 season.

