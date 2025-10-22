Nets at Hornets Betting Odds, Details, and Prediction for Brooklyn’s First Matchup in 2025-26

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina as both squads look to turn the page on a disastrous 2024-25 seasons. Brooklyn won 26 games last season, but fell far short of the 39 wins it took the Chicago Bulls to claim the final spot in last season’s play-in. Charlotte’s final record was the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference with 19 wins (and 63 losses), which concluded with a seven-game losing streak.

Both teams attempted to reconstruct their rosters, while still prioritizing the future over the offseason. Brooklyn invested in veteran leadership and long-term development at the draft, while Charlotte looked to create a dynamic duo in the backcourt that could launch them up the Eastern Conference standings.

Game 1: Brooklyn Nets (0-0) @ Charlotte Hornets (0-0)

Tip Off: 7:10 p.m. ET (Wed., 10/22/25)

Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Brooklyn added a former NBA champion to the lineup as Michael Porter Jr. (and his $38 million salary) arrives to provide leadership to a young group. The Nets followed an international gameplan with four first-round picks at the 2025 NBA Draft – BYU guard Egor Demin (#8), French guard Nolan Traore (#19), Israeli guard Ben Saraf (#20), and forward Danny Wolf from Michigan (#27).

Charlotte quickly grabbed Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick at the draft, before adding his Duke teammate Sion James (#33) and Creighton forward Ryan Kalkbrenner (#34) in the second round. The Hornets were also active on the trade front this summer, acquiring Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic. Sexton should make an exciting backcourt combination with LaMelo Ball this season, if the latter can remain healthy enough to consistently appear in Charlotte’s lineup.

Nets-Hornets Odds Breakdown Spread CHA -5.5 Money Line BKN +164, CHA -198 Nets Over/Under (112.5) Over -105, Under -120 Game Over/ Under (228.5) Over -108, Under -112 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

The Hornets have a 64% win probability to win their season-opening game at Spectrum Center, according to DraftKings.

Prediction: Cam Thomas +25 Points

Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas averaged 24 points per game (PPG) across 25 games during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in one of the two games Brooklyn played against Charlotte last season, scoring 16 points in a 105-102 road loss last March. When he saw consistent usage in Brooklyn’s starting lineup during the 2023-24 season, Thomas showcased consistent scoring ability, averaging 22.5 points in 66 games.

Prior to last season, Charlotte has had trouble slowing down Thomas, with three consecutive 25+ point performances against the Hornets between Oct. 2023 and March 2024. Thomas is averaging 13.1 points in 10 career matchups against Charlotte, but those stats are skewed by several games where he struggled to find minutes in Brooklyn’s lineup in 2021 and 2022.

Thomas’ Scoring Odds at Hornets for 10/22/2025 Thomas 20+ Pts -241 Thomas 25+ Pts -103 Thomas 30+ Pts +201 Thomas 35+ Pts +419 Thomas 40+ Pts +880 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

It should be an interesting bout in Charlotte between two teams looking to improve their stock in the Eastern Conference. If the Sexton-Ball combo works out spectacularly in their first game together, it could spell trouble for Brooklyn trying to slow down a pair of gifted guards. However, if it is a close game in the fourth quarter, look for head coach Jordi Fernandez to lean on the leadership abilities of newcomer Michael Porter Jr. to help Brooklyn secure their first win of the season.

