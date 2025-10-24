Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Guide: Odds, Lines, and Prediction

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Pairing rising Nets star Cam Thomas with Antetokounmpo creates a strong foundation for a team with plenty of young talent and could once again put Brooklyn back on the map. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets resume their quest for their first victory tonight with a contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. The Nets were clobbered, 136-117, in a season-opening road loss to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week. Cleveland kept things close with the New York Knicks through three quarters, but the Knicks won the final frame of a 117-111 Cavaliers defeat. Despite the early absence of guard Darius Garland, Cleveland is still considered a top contender in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26.

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) @ Brooklyn Nets (0-1)

Tip Off: 7:00 p.m. ET (Fri., 10/24/25)

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

Nic Claxton led the scoring effort for the starting unit with 17 points in the loss to Charlotte. Cam Thomas finished with 15 points, while rookie Egor Demin scored the first 14 points of his NBA career after hitting 3-of-4 three-point shots against the Hornets on Wednesday night.

Donovan Mitchell paced the Cavaliers with 31 points in their loss to the Knicks, followed by Evan Mobley (22 points) and Sam Merrill (19). Larry Nance Jr. and Dean Wade were the only other Cavaliers to reach double-figure digits in scoring against the Knicks. Each player finished with 10 points against New York.

Nets/Cavaliers Odds for 10/24/2025 Spread CLE -11.5 Money Line CLE -700, BKN +500 Nets Over/Under (108.5 points) Over -120, Under -115 Game Over/ Under (230.5 points) Over -105, Under -115 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

According to DraftKings, Cleveland is projected with an 84% chance of winning tonight’s road contest.

Prediction: Cam Thomas 20+ Points

While his 22% shooting percentage (2-9) left a lot to be desired for their season-opener, Thomas was still able to generate offense through trips to the free throw line against Charlotte. The Oak Hill Academy star converted 85% of freebies (11-13) from the charity stripe and finished with 15 points on the night.

Even without Garland in the lineup, Cleveland is a stingy defensive group. With some better luck, and a few more bounces inside the hoop than he received earlier this week, Thomas could flirt with the 20+ point plateau for the first time in 2025-26.

Thomas Scoring Odds vs. Cavaliers for 10/24/2025 Thomas 15+ Pts -423 Thomas 18+ Pts -197 Thomas 20+ Pts -133 Thomas 25+ Pts +211 Thomas 30+ Pts +554 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

If there is a time to steal for the Nets to steal a win against the Cavaliers, this would look like the best time to do it as Cleveland is nursing some early-season injuries. Still, don’t expect the Cavaliers to hand the Nets the game, particularly after losing their difficult opener in New York. If Brooklyn wants to even up their record on the season, the Nets will likely need a big performance out of Thomas at Barclays Center tonight.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

For more on the Nets and NBA, visit AMNY.com.