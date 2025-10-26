Nets, Knicks Betting Guide: Odds, Lines, and Prediction for Road Matchups on Sunday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While most eyeballs in the New York area will be focused on the NFL football on Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks are both scheduled for action on the hardwood. Brooklyn (0-2) is the first to hit the court with a road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (2-0). A few moments hours later, the Knicks (2-0) mix it up with the Miami Heat in Miami, Florida at 6 pm ET.

Game 3: Brooklyn Nets (0-2) @ San Antonio Spurs (2-0)

Tip Off: 2:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 10/26/25)

Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, Texas)

Brooklyn’s defense has allowed an average of 133.5 points per game (PPG) against in two losses this season, while San Antonio has averaged 125 PPG in a pair of road wins. The Nets will need a stronger defensive effort than the first two outings to slow down Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who has averaged 34.5 points in two wins for San Antonio.

Nets/Spurs Odds for 10/26/2025 Spread SAS -10.5 Money Line BKN +455, SAS -625 Nets Over/Under (107.5 points) Over -120, Under -105 Game Over/ Under (227.5 points) Over -112, Under -108 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

According to DraftKings implied win probability, the Spurs are expected to claim tonight’s with 83% chance of victory.

Prediction: Egor Demin 10+ Points

Egor Demin is averaging 11.5 points per game over two contests this season. Denim has connected with three long-range shots in each of his two games and has been efficient on 63% shooting from distance.

Look for the Nets to continue to give the rookie guard an opportunity to shine, particularly if the 19-year-old continues to drain his shots.

Demin Scoring Odds vs. Cavaliers for 10/24/2025 Demin 8+ Pts -166 Demin 10+ Pts +116 Demin 12+ Pts +220 Demin 15+ Pts +558 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Game 3: New York Knicks (2-0) @ Miami Heat (1-1)

Tip Off: 6:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 10/26/25)

Location: Kaseya Center (Miami. Florida)

The Knicks are 2-0 on the 2025-26 season after dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics in home dates at Madison Square Garden. Now, Mike Brown’s squad faces their first road swing of the season, starting with tonight’s contest against Miami. The Heat split their opening two contests to enter their home opener with a 1-1 record.

Knicks/Heat Odds for 10/26/2025 Spread NYK -2.5 Money Line NYK -142, MIA +120 Knicks Over/Under (115.5 points) Over -120, Under -105 Game Over/ Under (228.5 points) Over -115, Under -105 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

New York is a slight favorite with a 56% chance of winning tonight’s road contest, per DraftKings.

Prediction: Karl-Anthony Towns 20+ Points

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.5 points over two games, including a 26-point effort in the 105-95 win over Boston on Friday night. The 29-year-old forward averaged 24.4 points per game (PPG) in 72 games during his first season in New York in 2024-25.

While he might have some difficulty operating against Bam Adebayo, Towns should be able to score some points against Kel’el Ware and Nikola Jovic. Therefore, he could reach the 20+ point threshold with an efficient shooting performance on Sunday night.

Towns Scoring Odds vs. Cavaliers for 10/24/2025 Towns 15+ Pts -423 Towns 18+ Pts +197 Towns 20+ Pts -133 Towns 25+ Pts +211 Towns 30+ Pts +554 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

