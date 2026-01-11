NFL Playoff betting: Bills at Jaguars lines, odds and best bet for Wild Card weekend

The opening fight in the NFL playoff scene on Sunday brings together the six-seeded Buffalo Bills and the third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in North Florida on early Sunday afternoon. The winner of this matchup will scrap with the victor of the two-seed New England Patriots and seven-seed Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Buffalo’s one-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 handed control of the division to New England and relegated the Bills to a road matchup for Wild Card weekend. Buffalo has been stopped by Kansas City each of the last two seasons, but there is no Mahomes lurking around the postseason this year. The Bills might have to pull off some road stunners during the Sean McDermott era and the roadmap is there for an appearance at Super Bowl LX with their schoolyard bully on the sidelines in 2025.

It seemed like it would be another wasted year in Jacksonville in mid-November with the Jaguars sitting at 5-4 following a divisional loss to the Houston Texans. Since that loss on Nov. 9, Jacksonville has been the best team in the NFL behind eight straight victories with most of those victories 10+ point wins for the jungle cats.

AFC Wild Card: (6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

Kick Off: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sun., 01/11/25)

Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: CBS

The Bills enter the postseason with a losing record against the spread (7-10) but positive marks versus the moneyline (12-5) and over-under (9-8) during the 2025 regular season. Jacksonville has A+ marks against the sportsbooks with winning records in all categories: the spread (12-5), the moneyline (13-4) and the over-under (10-7).

AFC Wild Card Odds: Bills at Jaguars Spread BUF -1.5 Moneyline BUF -108, JAX -108 Over-Under Total 51.5 points Money Against the Spread 63% JAX Bets Against the Spread 54% JAX Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics has this game a nearly split right down the middle with the Jaguars earning the slight edge at home with a 51% chance of advancing past Buffalo.

Best bet: Josh Allen 250+ Passing Yards

If there were ever a year for Josh Allen and the Bills to make a run at the Super Bowl, this postseason would seem to be that year with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs watching from home (or some lovely tropical location) for the first time in quite a while. The 29-year-old QB has been his typical All-Pro self in 2025 with 3668 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. Buffalo has won at least one postseason game every season since 2020, including a three-point loss to those Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville’s defense placed 21st against the pass game at the conclusion of the regular season. The Jaguars allowed an average of 218.1 passing yards per game and just north of 300 yards total per contest. The ballclub from Duval County will have their hands full against a powerful offensive attack from Buffalo, but the squad from North Florida has risen to tough challenges all season long. Perhaps head coach Liam Coen has one more trick up his sleeve to slow down Allen to secure a win in the Wild Card round this weekend.

AFC Wild Card: Allen Passing Yards at Jaguars Allen 200+ Passing Yards -240 Allen 225+ Passing Yards -125 Allen 250+ Passing Yards +152 Allen 275+ Passing Yards +265 Allen 300+ Passing Yards +450 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

The first contest on Sunday’s postseason schedule should provide an entertaining clash between teams that have a lot to prove in the playoffs. Can Buffalo lean on its postseason pedigree to earn another massive playoff win or will Jacksonville finally secure the win that earns them some respect as they chase their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history?

