NFL Playoff betting: 49ers at Eagles lines, odds and best bet for Wild Card weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The middle game of wild card week in the NFC Wild Card contest features the six-seeded San Francisco 49ers challenging the third-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:30pm ET. This will be the first meeting between the two football teams in 2025.

The defending Super Bowl Champions will play at least one home game in front of the rowdy fans in Philly after claiming a weak NFC East division which marks the first time in over two decades there has been a repeat champion in the division. It’s been a turbulent season for the Eagles with injuries going so far as to force Philly to reach out Brandon Graham to unretire during the middle of the season.

San Francisco has won six straight games before a Week 18 loss to the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks. Instead of home cooking all the way to the Super Bowl at Levi Stadium this season, the 49ers take to the road try battle one of the toughest tests the NFC postseason picture has to offer.

NFC Wild Card: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Philadelphia Eagles

Kick Off: 4:30 p.m. ET (Sun., 01/11/25)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

TV: FOX

San Francisco has performed well against the sportsbooks with winning records against the spread (11-6), the moneyline (12-5), and the over-under (10-7). Philadelphia has winning marks versus the spread (10-7) and the moneyline (10-6), but has a losing record against the over-under (7-10).

NFC Wild Card Odds: 49ers at Eagles Spread PHI -5.5 Moneyline SF +220, PHI -270 Over-Under Total 44.5 Money Against the Spread 54% SF Bets Against the Spread 64% SF Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Philadelphia is listed a slight home favorite with a 57% chance to advance to next weekend, according to ESPN.

Best bet: Jalen Hurts 225+ Passing Yards

Jalen Hurts, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) from Super Bowl LIX, had an uneven season despite throwing for over 3,200 yards and 25 passing touchdowns. With injuries littered across the offensive line limiting Saquon Barkley’s effectiveness, the Eagles offense has relied on their star QB (and a talented contingent of wide receivers) to score points and win games this season.

San Francisco’s passing defense placed 25th in the NFL at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. The 49ers defense allowed 232.4 passing yards per game, while giving up 340.2 yards in total offense to opponents. San Francisco will need to put together a better effort to stop Philadelphia at home on Sunday afternoon.

NFC Wild Card: Hurts Passing Yards vs. 49ers Hurts 175+ Passing Yards -280 Hurts 175+ Passing Yards -148 Hurts 175+ Passing Yards +132 Hurts 175+ Passing Yards +230 Hurts 175+ Passing Yards +410 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

The 49ers had the opportunity to make the postseason experience easier with multiple home games within their grasp a few weeks ago. Instead, San Francisco makes the cross country trip to try and stop the defending NFL champions from Philadelphia. One of the NFC’s preseason favorites is going on vacation following a thrilling playoff clash in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

