NFL Playoff betting: Packers at Bears lines, odds and best bet for Wild Card weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The second NFC Wild Card matchup on the NFL postseason schedule this weekend features the Green Bay Packers visiting the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The NFC North rivals split the season series. Green Bay won a Week 14 matchup at Lambeau Field, while Chicago celebrated a comeback overtime victory in Week 16.

The Packers limp into the playoffs behind four straight losses with their last win coming against Chicago on Dec. 7. Still, Green Bay features a talented defense unit even without star linebacker Micah Parsons. Quarterback Jordan Love is expected to return from concussion protocol after taking a hit from Chicago defensive lineman Austin Booker in the second quarter of the contest on Dec. 20.

Chicago lost the final two games of the 2025 regular season, but the gutsy win over Green Bay in Week 16 should give the squad confidence in the playoffs. Caleb Williams has led the Bears to a top-10 ranked offense, but can the 29th-ranked defense bend enough without breaking Bears fans hearts over the next few weeks?

NFC Wild Card: (7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Chicago Bears

Kick Off: 8:00 p.m. ET (Sat., 01/10/25)

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Green Bay enters the postseason with a losing record against the spread (6-11), while owning winning marks versus the moneyline (9-7-1) and the over-under (9-8). Chicago has excellent against the spread (10-6-1) and moneyline (11-6), but struggled against the over-under (7-10) this season.

NFC Wild Card Odds: Packers at Bears Spread GB -1.5 Moneyline GB -124, CHI +106 Over-Under Total 44.5 points Money Against the Spread 72% CHI Bets Against the Spread 69% CHI Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Green Bay enters as a slim road favorite with a 56% chance to advance in the postseason per ESPN Analytics.

Best bet: Caleb Williams 225+ Passing Yards

Caleb Williams is getting ready for his first postseason appearance following an excellent 2025 campaign. The 24-year-old quarterback passed for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in leading the Bears to their first NFC North title since 2018. Williams recorded 186 passing yards in the Week 14 loss in Green Bay, but responded with 250 passing yards in the late-season home win that gave Chicago the edge in the division.

The Packers defense sits middle of the pack in both pass and run defense this season. Green Bay has allowed 194.1 passing yards and 117.7 rushing yards per game against a defense that is missing its biggest star after a late-season leg injury sidelined Parsons. Will the Packers defense be able to complete the job they failed to finish in Chicago two weeks ago?

NFC Wild Card: Williams Passing Yards vs. Packers Williams 175+ Rushing Yards -270 Williams 200+ Rushing Yards -144 Williams 225+ Rushing Yards +130 Williams 250+ Rushing Yards +230 Williams 275+ Rushing Yards +400 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

This is only the third postseason matchup between the longtime gridiron foes with over 200 gridiron battles between the rivals. Chicago won the 1941 NFL Western Division Championship at Wrigley Field in Dec. 1941. Green Bay claimed the most recent battle, a 21-14 road win in the 2010 NFC Championship Game. Now, Williams and Love will have the opportunity to write the most recent chapter in one of the NFL’s greatest rivalries.

