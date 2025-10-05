NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool: Giant Opportunity for New York Football Teams

Last week’s edition of the survivor pool didn’t go so well as we suffered our first loss(es) of the 2025 campaign. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders failed us in one-score losses, while the Detroit Lions took care of business with a win in Week 4 to improve the overall record to 10-2. Week 5 features some intriguing matchups, but mostly importantly, we are betting on both New York teams to win this week? Sure, why not.

New York Jets (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

The Dallas Cowboys passing defense has allowed a league-worst 1,237 yards to opposing wide receivers in 2025. The Cowboys have allowed the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL (10) and are tied for third-worst mark in rushing scores allowed (6). Dallas is one of only two squads conceding over 400 yards of offense per game to opponents in 2025. It really has just been a mess on the defensive side of the ball since the Cowboys traded away Micah Parson …. as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to spout non-sense on the situation.

The Jets bring dual-threat QB Justin Fields and WR Garrett Wilson to the party in Week 4. The duo is looking for their third straight week combining for a touchdown. Wilson has eclipsed 80+ yards in three of four games this season, and he could be primed for a big day against a questionable Dallas pass defense. If the New York offense can protect the football, they should find success at home against the Cowboys in Week 5. At times you need to take a risk in a survivor pool and the elimination challenge — we are definitely doing so taking the winless Jets over the one-win Cowboys.

New York Giants (at New Orleans Saints)

The Giants enter the Caesars Superdome as 1.5-point road underdogs despite the fact that New Orleans owns an 0-10 record with QB Spencer Rattler as a starting quarterback. New York enters with some momentum on their side after handing the Los Angeles Chargers their first loss of the season last week and things look a little brighter for Big Blue under the direction of a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

Dart was efficient in the 21-18 win over the Chargers. He completed 65% of his passes on a 13-of-20 performance for 111 yards against and a touchdown in the Giants Week 4 win . The rookie also ran the ball 10 times for 54 yards and a rushing touchdown. If the Ole Miss product can carry New York to multiple touchdowns against the Saints, he might just carry your survivor pool (and/or elimination challenge) dreams right into Week 6.

Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Washington Commanders)

The Chargers are 3-1, and likely won’t be very happy with the NFC East after being handed a loss by the Giants last weekend. Lucky for them, their next opponent is from the very same division as the Commanders storm into town in Week 5. The Chargers offense has been consistent this season and will look to dissect the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL as the Commanders have allowed nearly 250 passing yards to opponents in 2025.

The health of second-year QB Jayden Daniels will be the main issue to monitor for Washington as he appears set for a return from a knee injury. The Commanders offense scored 27 points behind Marcus Mariota (and kicker Matt Gay) in a 34-27 loss to Atlanta in Week 4. If healthy, Daniels is certainly a game-breaker as he showed during a memorable first year in Washington. However, if there is a time to bet against Daniels, now seems like the best time to do it as he gets back up to speed after a few weeks out of action.

Avoid: Buccaneers and Seahawks Matchup

There really isn’t much to say here as both teams have been solid in the early season with each team sitting at 3-1 record through the first month of the season. The Seahawks are listed as a 3.5-point favorite, mostly based on the game’s location at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. ESPN’s fancy analytics algorithm has the game as basically a toss-up with a 53% chance of victory for the Seahawks. Therefore, it is best to choose another one of the remaining games to keep your survivor pool and/or elimination challenge dreams alive into Week 6 .

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

For more on the Giants, Jets and the NFL, visit AMNY.com