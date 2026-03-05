PGA Betting: Arnold Palmer Invitational preview, odds, and New York betting tips

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after an eagle on the 15th hole from the bunker during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The PGA Tour remains in the southeastern panhandle this weekend with the Arnold Palmer Invitation at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida this weekend. Similar to Winged Foot Golf Club, Bay Hill requires accurate play with the driver with thick rough compounding mistakes. Here is a preview of this weekend’s event with a few betting suggestions sprinkled throughout to help you cash your bets this weekend.

Stars Arrive for PGA’s Third Signature Event

Nico Echavarria claimed last weekend’s Cognizant Classic with a final score at 17-under 264 at PGA National. The 31-year-old will need to work through a much more difficult field at the PGA’s third Signature Event of the season with stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy teeing up this weekend. Previous winners, such as Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose, return as they look to repeat a PGA Tour win.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 (incl. ties) Scottie Scheffler +345 -134 -280 Rory McIlroy +990 +192 -108 Tommy Fleetwood +1850 +310 +114 Xander Schauffele +2200 +370 +172 Matt Fitzpatrick +2250 +370 +172 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook Odds subject to change

There are several other high profile Tour professionals featuring solid outright winning odds entering the tournament. Shane Lowrey (+4700) finished in tie for third place at the Cognizant Classic, while Joel Dahmen (+38000) completed his final round inside the top 10 for the last weekend. Justin Thomas (+6800) makes his season debut following offseason surgery to correct a right hip issues.

Several other notable golfers to keep an eye on this weekend include Patrick Cantlay (+2700 outright winner), Si Woo Kim (+3000), Chris Gutterup (+4600), Akshay Bhatia (+6200), and Jordan Spieth (+6800). All five individuals feature enticing odds on the Top 10 and Top 20 leaderboards on DraftKings.

Betting Tips for New York Audiences

New York sports bettors should identify and back the elite iron players like Scheffler, Morikawa (+2700 ) or Viktor Hovland (+4400) to find success at the South Florida golf club. Keep an eye on the top half of the leaderboard as Signature Events will often produce winners from the top end of the scoreboard.

With that being said, Top-10 and Top 20 betting markets can be your friend with a stacked field this weekend. As one of the more difficult stops on the PGA Tour outside of major events, the Arnold Invitational should provide some exciting television among a loaded television schedule featuring NHL hockey, NBA basketball, MLB Spring Training, and the beginning of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) this weekend.

There is some weather predicted to invade the Orlando area on Thursday morning, but otherwise it is expected to be a clear weekend for golf. That should provide a good opportunity for the stars of the sport to win the prestigious event as long as they can survive the tournament’s opening days (…. looking at you, Mr. Scheffler).

