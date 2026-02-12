PGA Betting: 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am overview, odds, and longshot bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The initial signature event of the 2026 PGA Tour calendar gets underway this weekend with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Northern California. Scottie Scheffler leads the way with +280 betting odds to claim the tournament following an exceptional comeback effort last weekend at the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona. Chris Gotterup, the winner of last weekend’s Waste Management Open, opens at +2700 odds to repeat as a PGA Tour winner.

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 AT&T Pro-Am with a two stroke victory over Shane Lowry to claim the $3.6 million winner’s purse. He is currently second in betting odds behind Scheffler entering the weekend. The event will tee-off starting at 11:45am ET on Thursday afternoon. There will be no cuts in the 80-man field.

Phil Mickelson and Mark O’Meara are tied with for the all-time lead with five wins at Signature event. The winner’s list is a “whose who” in the world of golf featuring Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Payne Stewart, Tom Watson, and Jack Nicklaus.

AT&T Pebble Pro-Am tournament overview

The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will unfold across two legendary courses alongside California’s scenic Monterey Peninsula. The tournament carries a $20 million purse, with the winner’s share exceeding $3 million being awarded to the players standing tall on Sunday.

Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Dates February 12-15, 2026 Location Pebble Beach, California Courses Pebble Beach Golf Links & Spyglass Hill Golf Course Par Par 72 Purse $20 million Defending Champion Rory McIlroy TV Coverage ESPN + / Golf Channel / Paramount+

Best bets: Scottie Scheffler & Hideki Matsuyama

Scheffler, the World’s No. 1 golfer, sits atop the betting leaderboards following an unsuccessful charge up the leaderboard last weekend that left him one stroke outside of the playoff between Hideki Matsuyama and Gotterup. It was an impressive performance for Scheffler who battled back from an uncharacteristic +2 start on Thursday the left him tied for 80th place. He finished in a tie for third-place at 15-under par.

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Win Only) Scottie Scheffler -280 Rory McIlroy +1400 Si Woo Kim +1900 Xander Schauffele +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 Sepp Straka +4500 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Matsuyama will be an interesting watch this weekend following a tough finish to last weekend’s outing. The Japanese golfer had to stop mid-swing on two different occasions late in his round. The second stoppage was in the middle of his backswing on his opening drive in the playoff and the resulting shot landed in the water and a mistake that opened up the opportunity for Gotterup to seize the win. How Matsuyama responds this weekend could have a big impact on his 2026 season.

Longshot bet: Sepp Straka +900 (Top 5 finish)

Sepp Straka enters Pebble Beach seeking his fourth PGA Tour career victory. He missed the cut at the American Express event in January 2026, while placing in a tie for 18th place at last weekend’s WM Phoenix Open. The 32-year-old is listed as the 12th ranked golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Rankings as of Feb. 11, 2026. Straka achieved 13 top-25 finishes during the 2025 season, including wins at the American Express and the Truist Championship.

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Top 5 Finish) Scottie Scheffler -145 Rory McIlroy +290 Si Woo Kim +410 Tommy Fleetwood +490 Xander Schauffele +500 Hideki Matsuyama +650 Sepp Straka +900 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

There will be a lot to watch in California this weekend as the PGA Tour descends upon the West Coast. Can Scheffler avoid the early round disaster this weekend or will he put up a score that will have the rest of the field craning their necks at the top of the leaderboard? How does Matsuyama respond to his collapse last weekend with a typical PGA Tour crowd lining the fairways? Whatever happens, it is bound to be an fascinating four days of golf under the bright California sunshine this weekend.

