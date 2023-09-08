Betting promos for NFL Week 1: Every sportsbook offer worth checking out this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are some incredible betting promos for NFL Week 1 that new users can take advantage of this weekend. This includes the ability to get the NFL jersey of their choice and guaranteed bonus bets.

As football fans get ready for the first full Sunday of NFL action this season, legal online sportsbooks have rolled out the strongest offers of the year. Check out each of the betting promos for NFL Week 1 below and choose which offers are best for you.

Betting Promos for NFL Week 1 Bring $2,000+ Bonuses

The Detroit Lions pulled off a massive upset in the season opener on Thursday night. Sunday’s slate of NFL Week 1 games features a number of big matchups. The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road taking on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North showdown in the early afternoon. The Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC a season ago, will take on the Patriots in the late afternoon window. Plus, Cowboys-Giants and Bills-Jets will headline Sunday and Monday nights, respectively.

Bet $50, Get $150 Fanatics Credit for NFL Jersey from PointsBet

PointsBet Sportsbook States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV CLAIM OFFER SIGN-UP BONUS $150 FANATICS DISCOUNT

BET $50, GET BET NOW

PointsBet has a sensational new user offer available for players who register for an account this weekend. Football fans who want to get a new NFL jersey can secure a $150 Fanatics bonus with a $50+ wager on any game. If your bet wins, you’ll earn a cash profit. No matter how the bet settles, you’ll receive a $150 credit for Fanatics that you can use to buy the NFL jersey of your choice.

Click here to bet $50 on any NFL Week 1 game and receive a $150 Fanatics credit that can be used to buy the NFL jersey of your choice.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook has a straightforward bet $5, get $200 offer available to all sports bettors who sign up for an account. No matter how your initial $5+ wager settles, you will walk away with a 40x return in bonus bets. You can use your eight $25 bonus bets on other NFL Week 1 games and more this weekend.

Click here to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 1 when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS

+$100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET BET NOW

Next on our list of betting promos for NFL Week 1 is an incredible offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. Any bettor who registers for an account with FanDuel will earn two bonuses with a $5+ wager on any game. The first bonus is $200 in bonus bets that can be used on games this weekend. The second bonus is $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube TV or YouTube. If you’re an avid football fan, getting a three-figure discount for NFL Sunday Ticket represents incredible value.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets from Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

One of the largest offers in the business comes from Caesars Sportsbook. Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET will unlock a bet $50, get $250 guaranteed bonus offer. Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses this weekend, you will receive $250 in bonus bets. The first of five $50 bonus bets will convey immediately. The other four bonus bets will hit your account one at a time over the next four Mondays.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNY2GET to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets for Week 1.

Bet365 Brings $365 Bonus for Week 1 Games

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Last on this list of betting promos for NFL Week 1 is a bet $1, get $365 offer from bet365. This offer would be at or near the top if it were available in as many states as the other promos on this list. However, if you’re in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, or Virginia, this is a no-brainer offer you’ll want to take advantage of. No matter how your $1+ bet settles, you’ll earn $365 in bonus bets to use on other games.

Bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets when you click here to sign up with bet365.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

PointsBet T’c & C’s: New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add’l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).