Super Bowl 60 Bets: Updated Odds, Betting Lines and Best Bet for Seahawks-Patriots

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

We’ve finally reached the weekend of Super Bowl LX featuring the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Seattle makes its fourth trip to the NFL Championship with one victory back at Super Bowl 48 (XLVIII) in 2014. The Patriots are looking for a seventh world championship, which would break a long-standing tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the NFL record books. Sunday represents the 10th time two teams will rematch on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Super Bowl 60: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Kick Off: 6:30 p.m. ET (Sun., 02/08/26)

Location: Levi Stadium (San Francisco, California)

TV: NBC / Peacock

Seattle has been a solid bet against the book makers this season with winning marks versus the spread (14-5), the moneyline (16-3), and the over-under (11-8). New England also brings a strong record against the sportsbooks into the final NFL game of the 2025 season with winning marks against the spread (14-6), the moneyline (17-3), and the over-under (12-8).

Super Bowl 60: Seahawks vs. Patriots Spread SEA -4.5 Moneyline SEA -235, NE -194 Over-Under Total 45.5 points Money Against the Spread 67% SEA Bets Against the Spread 60% SEA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Seattle enters with a 60% chance to win Super Bowl LX, according to ESPN.

Best bet: Sam Darnold 250+ passing yards

Sam Darnold enters the NFL Championship behind 470 passing yards during the 2025 postseason. The 28-year-old signal caller completed 68% of his passes during the 2025 regular season, racking up 4,048 yards and 25 touchdown passes. He has slightly improved upon that performance in the playoffs with a 70% completion rate (and four touchdown tosses). Darnold will hope for similar statistics in his first appearance in the NFL’s biggest matchup.

New England’s defense has allowed 629 yards over three wins leading to an appearance at Super Bowl LX. That figure averages out to 209.7 yards per game (YPG) allowed to opposing offenses with the majority of that yardage from air avenues (138.3 YPG). Therefore, Seattle would be wise to lean on a pass heavy gameplan against the Patriots on Sunday.

Super Bowl 60: Darnold Passing Yards vs. Patriots Darnold 200+ Passing Yards -250 Darnold 225+ Passing Yards -130 Darnold 250+ Passing Yards +146 Darnold 275+ Passing Yards +260 Darnold 300+ Passing Yards +450 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds subject to change

All signs point to Seattle’s aerial attack playing a major role at Super Bowl LX. If Darnold continues his strong postseason form, his passing prop could deliver strong value on Sunday night. If that holds true, the Seahawks could be in a good position to celebrate a second Super Bowl Title in franchise history.

