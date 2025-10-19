NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool: Top 3 Picks to Play in Week 8

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After a disappointing effort in NFL Week 5, we rebounded well last weekend with a three-game sweep that improves the 2025 season record to 13-5. New England, Seattle, and Green Bay all waltzed out of Week 6 feeling good about themselves following a win.

It’s a new week with a brand new NFL schedule to dissect, so here are three more choices to advance forward in your survivor pool or elimination challenge this season. In this weekend’s edition of things, we opt for a pair of squads on winning streaks, as well as backing an underdog still looking to discard the goose-egg from their win total in 2025.

Chicago Bears (vs New Orleans Saints)

After dropping their first two games to division rivals, the Chicago Bears have ripped off three straight wins over Dallas, Las Vegas, and Washington. Caleb Williams has been effectively operating the offense with nine touchdown passes to one interception this season. Meanwhile, running back D’Andre Swift continues to silence his doubters, including a season-high 175-yard performance against the Commanders in Week 6.

While Spencer Rattler claimed his first NFL victory in Week 5 over the New York Giants, the 25-year-old quarterback quickly returned to reality with last weekend’s loss to the New England Patriots. For New Orleans to get back on the winning track, they need more from running back Alvin Kamara, who is averaging a combined 75 yards per game (rushing & receiving). More importantly, the electric runner has not yet found the end zone for the Saints in 2025 after scoring six times during the 2024 season.

ESPN Analytics projects Chicago as a heavy favorite (68% chance of victory) on Sunday afternoon.

New York Jets (vs Carolina Panthers)

Selecting the New York Jets (again) this weekend makes me think of Winston Churchill. “Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” That oft-repeated quote is attributed to George Santayana and Mr. Churchill. Okay… let me explain.

Two weeks ago, we made a risky decision and selected the Jets to overcome the Dallas Cowboys. Clearly, the winless Jets did not accomplish that feat, but we are going back to that well just two weeks later. Crazy, right?

Aaron Glenn’s crew has a good opportunity to secure a win against the Panthers in Week 7. Carolina is 3-3 on the season, but brings an 0-3 road record into MetLife Stadium. While last weekend’s 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos was deflating, New York stopped a tough offense in that contest. If the Jets defense brings that attitude against the Panthers, New York should be well-positioned to have a celebratory team meeting on Monday.

According to ESPN, Carolina is projected to have a slim edge with a 52% chance of winning on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

The early afternoon contest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium brings together two squads headed in opposite directions through the early season. Kansas City stumbled to an 0-2 record out of the gate, but the Chiefs have responded well with three wins in the last four weeks, including victories over Baltimore and Detroit.

For Las Vegas, things started well with a season-opening victory against the New England Patriots. But, the good vibes didn’t last long as the Raiders lost four straight games before claiming a 10-point win over the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Starting QB Geno Smith has been inconsistent in 2025, while running back Ashton Jeanty leads all rookie rushers with 424 yards from scrimmage over his first six professional games. Still, it hasn’t been enough for the 2-4 Raiders who are currently looking skyward from the basement of the AFC West.

Avoid: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

A battle of a pair of 1-5 teams likely won’t garner much attention around the NFL landscape this weekend. Cleveland recently traded their starting quarterback to an in-state rival, while the mammals from Miami have looked like a fish out of water since starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last September.

Miami features an 0-3 record away from the warm Florida sunshine, while Cleveland’s only win this season came at Huntingdon Bank Field in Week 3. There should be plenty of other options available with a more predictable NFL outcome than this matchup in Week 7.

Miami enters with a 56% chance of a road victory, per ESPN projections.

