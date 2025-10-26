NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool: Top 3 Picks to Play in Week 9

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) -rtb for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Things are beginning to take shape in the NFL as the calendar prepares to flip from October to November. Just as everyone predicted several weeks ago, the Daniel Jones-led Indianapolis Colts (6-1) own the best record in football, while the Baltimore Ravens (1-5) look to be a playoff longshot as they navigate the middle of the season without their starting signal caller.

Our record for the survivor pool record sits at 15-6, following wins from the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The New York Jets were grounded once again in a one-score loss to the Carolina Panthers… and you’ll live with those results, I suppose. With some pretty tasty matchups to choose from, here are this week’s top three choices (and one fade option) to advance into Week 9.

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. New York Jets)

Without quarterback Joe Flacco wearing the Black and Orange for Cincinnati, there is no way I am touching this matchup. And yeah – I’m not above a little spite for last week’s close Jets loss to the Panthers. Put two-and-two together and you get the Bengals over the Jets this week.

Flacco will be looking to hang an eighth loss on New York this season. The Bengals traded for the starting QB ahead of Week 6 and the 18-year veterans slid easily into the lineup. Green Bay’s fourth-quarter comeback ruined his first start, but Flacco appeared in control with three touchdown tosses in the 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Bengals hold a 57% chance of winning over the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco 49ers (at Houston Texans)

San Francisco enters the contest with a 2-2 record over the last month, but did emerge with a 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. Christian McCaffrey racked up 201 all-purpose yards in the win, while QB Mac Jones continues to play well with starting QB Brock Purdy out indefinitely as he battles a turf toe injury.

Houston’s defense has been excellent this season, including a top-five ranking against the pass, and top-10 position defending the run. The Texans boast the NFL’s fourth-best overall defensive unit, and the top scoring defensive unit in the NFL. If the Texans are to secure a win on Sunday afternoon, the defensive performance will likely go a long way towards that positive result.

San Francisco is considered a heavy favorite with a 64% chance of victory in Week 8.

Chicago Bears (at Baltimore Ravens)

Take the Bears over the Ravens and run to Week 9. Of course things aren’t that easy, but Chicago has a good matchup against the Ravens, who will be without star QB Lamar Jackson once again. This matchup features a pair of squads headed in opposite directions – the Bears are riding a four-game win streak, while the Ravens are searching for their first win in a month.

Under backup QB Cooper Rush. Baltimore has scored 13 total points in recent losses to the Houston Texans (Week 5) and Los Angeles Rams (Week 6). If the Bears can neutralize the Derrick Henry express train, Caleb Williams and friends should be set up to celebrate their fifth win of the 2025 NFL season.

Chicago holds a slight advantage in ESPN’s matchup predictor with a 52% chance to secure the road win.

Avoid: Buffalo Bills (at Carolina Panthers)

The Bills (4-2) and Panthers (4-3) should be a good football game in the early window on Sunday afternoon. While it doesn’t feel like a stretch to suggest the Bills will win this gridiron battle, there are better options to choose from in Week 8.

Buffalo enters the game as a touchdown favorite (-7.5 points) against Carolina, but have dropped two straight games entering the contest. Meanwhile the black cats from North Carolina are rolling with wins in four-out-of-five games after a tough start to the season. The Bills hold a major matchup advantage against Carolina’s 31st-ranked run defense, so look for James Cook III and Ty Johnson to cook on Sunday if they can find running space in Week 8.

The Bills are a slight favorite with a 55% chance of victory on Sunday, according to ESPN Analytics.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

For more on the the NFL, visit AMNY.com