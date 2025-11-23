NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool: Top 3 Picks to Play in Week 13

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

If you blink, you might miss the end of the NFL’s regular season. There are only six weeks left for football franchises to impact their win-loss records as they attempt to qualify for the 2025 postseason. While teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are in prime position for playoff pigskin, there are several squads (including the entire NFC North) still jockeying for a spot in the postseason dance.

The record on the season continues to improve following a 2-1 record in Week 11 and we are up to 22-11 record on the 2025 campaign, or a solid 66% win percentage in picks for your survivor challenge for those mathematically inclined. Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos picked up tight wins over Washington and Kansas City, respectively. Meanwhile, the New York Giants failed us once again, but I’ll take a one-score loss in a game New York had a chance to steal.

Chicago Bears (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

There weren’t many NFL pundits had the Chicago Bears ahead of the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, or Green Bay Packers in the NFC North entering Week 12. Some pundits felt it would take more time for Caleb Williams to slump in his sophomore season after an up-and-down rookie campaign last season. However, the second-year signal caller has been excellent this year as he has passed for over 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. More importantly, the USC product has protected the football with four interceptions and no lost fumbles in 2025.

Pittsburgh faces a tough task against a good football team with starting QB Aaron Rodgers and starting RB Jaylen Warren listed as questionable. Rodgers has always played well against his former division rival, but a broken left wrist could impact his performance on Sunday. Mix in the potential loss of their starting running back, and the Steelers face an uphill battle against Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago is a slight favorite at 51% chance according to ESPN Analytics.

Baltimore Ravens vs.(New York Jets)

Baltimore extends its win streak to five games with an advantageous matchup against the New York Jets at home on Sunday afternoon. Lamar Jackson’s return sparked a month-long string of victories that has evened Baltimore’s record at 5-5 after a disastrous 1-5 start to the 2025 NFL campaign. Fortunately for the black birds from Maryland, this week’s matchup is a favorable matchup at home against the two-win New York Jets.

Aaron Glenn has sent Justin Fields to the bench in favor of a signal caller with a longer track record in the NFL. Tyrod Taylor starts Week 12 for New York against the team that drafted him over a decade ago. Fields is a free agent following the season, and he is expected to depart for a new opportunity next season (especially after being removed from the Jets starting QB spot). The Jets will utilize the rest of the season to evaluate younger talent as they begin to craft the 2026 offseason plan over the last six weeks of this season.

Baltimore is listed as a heavy favorite at 81% chance to win at home on Sunday, per ESPN.

San Francisco 49ers (vs. Carolina Panthers)

San Francisco has the opportunity to seize control of their playoff hopes if the 49ers can string together consecutive victories. The squad based in the Bay Area has alternated wins and losses since opening the 2025 campaign on a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Brock Purdy returned last weekend against

Carolina has shocked many in the NFL landscape on the way to a 6-5 record. The Panthers have not held a winning record this late in a season since 2018 as they look to break a seven-year playoff drought, the second-highest streak in the league behind the Jets 14-year absence which is well on its way to a 15th season (sorry for that reminder Gang Green fans).

San Francisco claims the final game on the schedule for Week 12 as Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey are too much for the Panthers to handle in a close tilt on Monday Night Football.

ESPN predicts San Francisco as a significant favorite with a 74% chance to celebrate victory on Monday.

Avoid: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Two NFC division leaders collide as the six-win Buccaneers battle the eight-win Rams on Sunday Night Football. The Rams have won five straight contests since losing a close divisional game to San Francisco in Week 10. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will be without electric second-year RB Bucky Irving as the Buccaneers look to snap a two-game losing skid.

The Rams have won four games at home this season, while Tampa Bay has claimed four road victories in 2025. Look for Los Angeles to send the fans home happy once again, but there should be more easily predictive matchups than this gridiron scrap in the shadows of the Hollywood sign on Sunday night.

ESPN Prediction: LA Rams have a 64% chance of victory, per ESPN.

