Blue Jays vs. Yankees Game 4 ALDS Betting Preview: Starters, Odds & Prediction

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Behind the mammoth swing of Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees survived to reach Game 4 at Yankees stadium following last night’s 9-6 win in Game 3. Now, New York will get another chance to take swings against the Toronto bullpen as the Blue Jays make the decision to toss a bullpen game against a Yankees lineup that collected 12 hits last night.

If the Yankees can keep the bets hot in the Bronx, they can book an international ticket back to Toronto for a make-or-break Game 5 in this American League Division Series (ALDS). First, the Bronx Bombers will need to take care of business in front of the home crowd as Cam Schlittler gets the ball hoping to lead New York to another critical victory this postseason.

Game 4 Starters – Louis Varland vs. Cam Schlittler

New York enters Game 4 with a bullpen game schedule as Varland is the expected starter for the Blue Jays. It will not be the second time New York has seen the 27-year-old pitcher as he allowed Judge’s game-tying home run in Game 3 of this ALDS. Toronto entered the series with only three starting pitchers after leaving off Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt off the ALDS roster, so there was always going to be an interesting roster decision if Toronto reached a tipping point in a series. Blue Jays manager John Schneider is hoping his bullpen can get the job done this evening at Yankee Stadium.

Schlittler returns to the mound after leading the Red Sox to a shutout win in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox. The 24-year-old allowed five hits over eight innings with 12 strikeouts as he neutralized Boston’s offense. Schlittler finds himself starting another elimination game for New York, but if he can find the same stuff he had against Boston six days ago, the Yankees will be flying back to Canada for Game 5.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds, Lines & Over / Under

The spread remains the same as it has all series long at 1.5 runs in favor of the home team. After consistently smashing the over in the series, the over/under line has shifted a full run from 7.5 runs to 8.5 runs for tonight’s Game 4. It is the highest over/under run total to date for the Yankees during the 2025 playoffs. As of publication, the information regarding money and bets against the spread were unavailable from the sportsbook.

Spread NYY -1.5 Money Line TOR +154, NYY -184 Runs Over / Under Under 8.5 (-120) / Over 8.5 (-102) Money Against the Spread N/A Bets Against the Spread N/A Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Yankees Home Run Odds in Game 4

Judge and Jazz Chisholm hit majestic home runs that tied and took the lead in the Game 3 respectively. It was the first home run of the postseason for both Yankees players, and helped to erase an early five run Toronto advantage. Giancarlo Stanton nearly hit a round-tripper in the third inning, but his very long sacrifice fly to center scored Cody Bellinger as New York started its comeback attempt. Given their backs are against the wall again today, expect more heroics from the Yankees power hitters in Game 4.

Aaron Judge +190 Giancarlo Stanton +220 Trent Grisham +360 Ben Rice +400 Jazz Chisholm +400 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Game 4 Prediction – Blue Jays 3, Yankees 6

The Yankees scored eight unanswered runs to claim a three-run victory over the Blue Jays in Game 3 in the Bronx. New York continues that momentum with some early runs against the Toronto bullpen, and the Blue Jays are never able to get into the game. Vlad Guerrero Jr. continues to terrify Yankees pitching, but the rest of the Blue Jays lineup comes up small. New York claims the all-important win in Game 4 to extend the series and send it back to Canada on Friday night.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com