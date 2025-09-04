Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365: New $300 Bonus Goes Live Ahead of NFL Week 1

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

At long last, the NFL returns Thursday night and the bet365 bonus code AMNY365 will score the perfect new player offer as the Cowboys and Eagles kick off the 2025 regular season. In fact, bet365 is the only legal online sports betting operator to offer its new users a choice between two offers. So, whether you want to attack Week 1 of the NFL season with a $1,000 Safety Net Bet or bet $5, get $300 bonus, you’ll be ready for kickoff here .

Below, we’ll take a look at some key details around these offers, explore key Cowboys-Eagles odds boosts, and run through what else you need to know before locking in the bet365 promo code offer.

Bet365 Bonus AMNY365: NFL Week 1 Offer Details

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus, Win or Lose or $1,000 Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Rush/Rec Leader Boost, Football Early Payout (17+ point leadS), Daily Lineups, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers only, 21+ years of age, $10 minimum deposit required, bonus bets must be used in seven days Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By Chris Babos, AMNY Sports Betting Staff

Let’s start from the top, which means the registration process and what you’ll get when you sign up throughout NFL Week 1.

As noted above, there is a component of choice when it comes to starting with the bet365 app in that you can select from one of two offers. We’ll use the season opener between the Cowboys and Eagles to demonstrate how each works.

Notably, the bet $5, get $300 bonus offer stands as the more popular pick among new players. That’s because a minimal first deposit ($10) and first wager ($5) will trigger $300 in bonus bets. Better yet, players need not win their qualifying wager to secure the bonus. That means a user could sign up now, bet $5 on Cowboys-Eagles and get the bonus funds once the game concludes. Those who want the promo funds prior to kickoff could bet on MLB, WNBA and U.S. Open action Wednesday and early Thursday to have the bonus available by game time.

On the other hand, some players prefer to identify a betting angle and go in with an aggressive wager. For instance, let’s say you believe the defending champion Eagles are poised to come out and rock the Cowboys as an 8.5-point favorite en route to covering the spread, you can back Philly with a wager between $10 and $1,000. If the wager wins, you get the cash payout. If Dallas gets the cover, bet365 sends back a matching bonus bets refund on that initial stake.

NFL Week 1 Odds Boosts and Offers

Along with the two bonuses above, those who lock in with bet365 bonus code AMNY365 will be equipped with several odds boosts and other promotions that secure huge value this week.

Ahead of Ravens-Bills Sunday Night Football, check out the Sunday Night Jackpot for a chance to claim up to $365,000 in bonus bets.

With a 30% odds boost on MLB games played Sept. 3, users can get a jump on the football weekend with an enhanced payout on baseball parlays and SGPs.

The same terms above also apply to today’s U.S. Open SGPs.

While bet365 will also unlock offers specifically targeted towards Cowboys-Eagles, the app has already fired up plenty of odds boosts on this NFC East matchup:

Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown and Javonte Williams all to score a TD (+2500)

Eagles to beat Cowboys, Barkley to score a touchdown, Dak Prescott 35+ pass attempts and 1+ interceptions (+400)

Eagles to win, Barkley and Brown both to score (+375)

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNY365 Terms and Conditions

When it comes to bet365 bonus code AMNY365, there’s a few things to know: