Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Claim $150 NFL Bonus for Sunday NFL Week 14

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Odds & Analysis

The Green Bay Packers open as 6.5-point favorites at home, a line that has moved significantly from its opening of -3.5. While the Packers have been successful as a favorite this season with a 7-2-1 straight-up record in 10 such games, they have struggled to reward bettors, posting just a 4-6 record (40.0%) against the spread in those contests.

Conversely, the Chicago Bears have absolutely thrived in the underdog role. In seven games as an underdog this season, the Bears are an impressive 5-2 straight-up and 5-2 (71.4%) against the spread. This trend is even more pronounced recently, as Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog and 4-1 ATS in its last five on the road as an underdog.

Historical context heavily favors Green Bay, who have dominated this rivalry with a 7-1 record against the Bears in their last eight matchups. Bettors siding with Green Bay can point to their strong 7-2 ATS record over their last nine games when favored by fewer than 7 points. However, the Packers have been less reliable at Lambeau Field recently, covering the spread in just one of their last four home games.

