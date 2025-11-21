Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Claim Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for NBA Cup Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Grab one of the best and only guaranteed bonuses on the market by uploading the Bet365 promo code AMNY365 Friday and wagering $5 on an NBA Cup matchup. In doing so, the sportsbook will automatically reward you with $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of your bet. Use games like Heat-Bulls, Thunder-Jazz or the highly anticipated Nuggets-Rockets game to qualify for the welcome offer here .

Fans who would instead like to take a shot at a large cash payout can do so using the $1,000 first bet safety net. This alternate welcome deal will cover your starting cash wager up to that max amount and send your bet back to you in bonus bets if you lose.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 for NBA Cup Games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards are all in action tonight for another group stage round of the NBA Cup. Make your first bet on any of them using the Bet365 promo code and get back $150 in bonus bets.

The premier game of the evening features the Nuggets taking on the Rockets. These two teams both represent West Group C for the NBA Cup while serving as two leading contenders for the Western Conference title.

Jokic is off to one of his hottest starts as the multi-time MVP looks to bring another championship to Denver. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and the Rockets are trying to keep pace with the Nuggets as both teams are looking up at defending champion Thunder in the standings.

Knowing that this is such a huge matchup for both teams, you could choose this game to make your qualifying wager on. Something like $5 on the Nuggets to win would be a simple way to guarantee yourself the bonus.

However, if you want to get a little more fancy with this first deal, or even bet more than the minimum $5, use the first bet safety net. You could bet $50 a parlay that includes the Rockets moneyline plus Durant, Curry, Gilgeous-Alexander and Edwards each to score 25+ points tonight.

If that parlay won, you would score a really nice cash payday like a normal wager. On the flip side, if the bet was lost, Bet365 would send you back $50 in bonus bets to use over the next seven (7) days.

NBA Instant Payout, SGP Boost for Friday Cup Action

Score some of the latest daily offers right now when you sign into your new Bet365 sportsbook account. Follow up your welcome bonus with instant payout options, SGP boosts and much more Friday:

NBA Instant Payout: Wager on the Nuggets, Rockets or any other team’s moneyline and “win” your bet as soon as that team takes a 20 point lead

NBA SGP Boost: Create your own same game parlay and lock up better odds in your betslip with this deal

Over/Under: Test your basketball knowledge and create 3-10 player prop bets for free to win prizes

Meanwhile, bet365 MO will soon launch on Dec. 1 as part of the state’s sports betting rollout. There, users can grab a bet $10, get $365 bonus next month.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Claiming New Welcome Offer Friday

The sportsbook will give you a certain set of directions on what information they will need and when you can include the Bet365 promo code in your registration process. Other necessary details include:

Full name

Date of birth

Valid home address

Cash deposit that covers your first bet

Payment option, like an online bank or debit card

The bonus bets will stay in your account for a total of seven (7) days and can be used on separate wagers during this period of time. Bonuses do not have to be used as a lump sum, but will expire if not bet within seven (7) days of arriving in your account.