Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Claim $200 Bonus for Cowboys-Raiders, NBA Games Monday

The bet365 promo code AMNY365 provides plenty of options for Cowboys-Raiders Monday Night Football and the November 17, 2025 NBA matchups. You can either place a wager on any market—such as the Cowboys to cover the -3.5 spread., or you can opt for a first bet. If your initial wager loses, no specific refund mechanism is detailed. The purpose of this article is to explain how new bet365 users can claim this flexible welcome offer ahead of this week’s action.

bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Your Bonus, Your Pick

New bettors looking to wager on the Cowboys vs. Raiders game. Upon signing up, you are presented with two distinct options to kickstart your betting experience. The first choice is a “Bet $5, Get $200” deal. Simply place your first wager, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

For those who prefer a different approach, For those who prefer a different approach, a second option may be available. No specific promotion providing insurance on a first cash wager is detailed. If your bet loses, details regarding potential stake returns or bonus bets are not provided. This allows you to make a more substantial first bet with confidence, knowing you have a second chance if things don’t go your way in this non-conference clash.

bet365 Bonus Code: Choose Your $200 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net

New bettors looking to wager on the Cowboys vs. Raiders game. Upon signing up, you are presented with two distinct options to kickstart your betting experience. The first choice is a “Bet $5, Get $200” deal. Simply place your first wager, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

For those who prefer a different approach, For those who prefer a different approach, a second option may be available. No specific promotion providing insurance on a first cash wager is detailed. If your bet loses, details regarding potential stake returns or bonus bets are not provided. This allows you to make a more substantial first bet with confidence, knowing you have a second chance if things don’t go your way in this non-conference clash through the bet365 promo code.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds & Analysis

Once you’ve locked in your pick with the bet365 promo code AMNY365, it’s time to check out the Monday Night Football action. Here are some trends to mull over before kickoff:

The visiting Dallas Cowboys are positioned as favorites in this non-conference matchup, but bettors should be wary of their performance in that role this season. The Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, have consistently struggled to win outright as underdogs, setting up an intriguing betting landscape.

The Cowboys enter as 3.5-point favorites, but covering the spread as the chalk has been a major issue for them. This season, Dallas has played five games as a favorite, posting a dismal 1-4 record against the spread (ATS). Their struggles are further highlighted by a 1-4 ATS record in their last five games against opponents with a losing record.

Conversely, the Raiders have been a poor bet to win outright but have shown some fight against the spread. In seven games as an underdog this season, Las Vegas is just 1-6 straight up, and they have lost their last seven consecutive home games when listed as the underdog. However, they are 4-1 ATS over their last five games against teams with a losing record, directly conflicting with Dallas’s trend.

Here’s How to Use Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365

Getting started with bet365 and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Cowboys vs. Raiders showdown is a simple and secure process. Follow these steps to activate your offer: