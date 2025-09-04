NFL BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $150 Betting Bonus for Cowboys-Eagles

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 can get off to a fast start this week ahead of the NFL kickoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. This offer comes with a bonus that players can use on the NFL, college football, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start the registration process.

Set up a new account in select states and place a $10 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). New users in other states can go all in with a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this week. While Cowboys-Eagles kicks things off, other other huge matchups like Packers-Lions, Ravens-Bills and Steelers-Jets also headline the Week 1 schedule.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 Offers 2 Sign-Up Options

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or Grab a $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Second Chance NFL Touchdown Scorer, MLB Parlay Boost Token, Marriott Bonvoy Bet and Get, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On September 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

It’s essential to note that this sign-up bonus is contingent upon where players sign up. Create a new account in most states to qualify for a $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will cover any losses with five bonus bets that add up to the initial stake.

The other option is only available for players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Place a $10 bet on any game in any sport. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

Remember, this promo is only available for first-time bettors. Anyone who already has an account can jump down to the next section to see all the different ways to bet on Eagles vs. Cowboys. Here is a quick look at how to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook:

to start signing up. Apply bonus code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create an account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Preview, Odds

The NFL season kicks off with one of the best rivalries in sports. The Eagles will raise a banner for last year’s Super Bowl win, but can the Cowboys spoil the celebration? It’s going to be even tougher for the Dallas defense to slow down Philadelphia without Micah Parsons. The All-Pro edge is in Green Bay after a contract dispute with Jerry Jones.

New users can start betting on this matchup or any other NFL game this week on BetMGM Sportsbook. Check out the current odds on this Eagles vs. Cowboys game (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Dallas Cowboys: +8.5 (-110) // Over 37.5 (-110) // +350

+8.5 (-110) // Over 37.5 (-110) // +350 Philadelphia Eagles: -8.5 (-110) // Under 47.5 (-110) // -450

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.