BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Sunday NFL Week 14 Games

Use BetMGM Promo Code on Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

A classic NFC North rivalry is renewed in Week 14 as the Chicago Bears, holding a strong 9-3 record, travel to take on the 8-3-1 Green Bay Packers. This conference showdown is set for December 7, 2025, at the iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with kickoff scheduled for a chilly afternoon. With both teams sporting impressive records, this game carries significant weight for division positioning and the broader NFC playoff picture.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds & Analysis

Thinking of a way to use the BetMGM promo code AMNY1500? Consider the following before making an NFL Week 14 wager:

The Green Bay Packers open as significant home favorites in this crucial divisional matchup. The betting line has seen considerable movement, with the Packers’ spread widening from an initial -3.5 to -6.5, indicating strong support for the home team. The game total has also shifted, dropping from 46.5 to 44, suggesting expectations for a more defensive battle than initially anticipated.

While the Packers have dominated this historic rivalry, winning seven of the last eight matchups against the Bears, recent betting trends present a more complex picture. Green Bay has struggled to cover as a favorite, going just 2-7 against the spread in their last nine such games. However, a more specific trend favors them here: the Packers are an impressive 7-2 (.778) against the spread in their last nine games when favored by fewer than 7 points.

The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, have been formidable underdogs. They have gone 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog and are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games as an underdog. This season, the Bears’ offense has been potent, averaging 26.1 points per game, while the team boasts an incredible +17 turnover differential. Their defense forces an average of 2.17 turnovers per game, a factor that will be tested by a disciplined Packers team that commits only 0.58 giveaways per contest.

For those looking at the total, both teams have compelling trends pointing towards the under. The over has failed to hit in each of the last four Green Bay Packers home games against opponents with a winning record. Similarly, the over has hit in just one of the last nine road games for the Chicago Bears when facing a team with a winning record. While both offenses are capable, history suggests points could be at a premium in this late-season divisional clash.