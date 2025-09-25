BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Secure $150 Bonus for Seahawks-Cardinals TNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Thursday Night Football is almost here, but football fans still have time to redeem BetMGM promo code AMNY1500. This promo will unlock a welcome bonus for players to use on Cardinals-Seahawks.

Start with a $10 bet on the game in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Players in these states who pick a winner will receive a $150 bonus. Sign up in a different state to receive a $1,500 first bet for Thursday Night Football.

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are both 2-1. The NFC West looks like it could be one of the best divisions in football, which makes this a pivotal game. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and hit the ground running.

Click here to redeem BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 and use a $10 bet to win a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Click here to qualify for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 Unlocks 2 Sign-Up Options

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or Grab a $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Second Chance NFL Touchdown Scorer, College Football Odds Boost Token, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On September 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Remember, this BetMGM promo is entirely dependent on the state each player registers. Most new users will have access to the $1,500 first bet. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive five bonus bets that match the initial stake. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get five $100 bonus bets back.

As for the other offer, players can grab a 15-1 odds boost on Thursday Night Football. Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennyslvania or West Virginia and place a $10 bet. If you pick a winner, you win a $150 bonus.

How to Activate BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Start by clicking on the links on this page that correspond with your state. Apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer.

Next, answer the required information sections to set up a new account. This will include name, date of birth, email address and other pertinent information.

Finally, make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the preferred payment methods. At this point, players are ready to lock in the $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet.

Other Ways to Bet on Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Player props and same game parlays are one of the most popular ways to bet on the NFL. Anytime touchdown scorer might be the most popular player prop available on Thursday Night Football.

Take a look at the current odds to score a touchdown during Cardinals vs. Seahawks (odds are subject to change before kick0ff):

Kenneth Walker III (+100)

Trey Benson (+110)

Zach Charbonnet (+110)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+155)

Trey McBride (+175)

Marvin Harrison Jr. (+200)

Cooper Kupp (+275)

Kyler Murray (+275)

Tory Horton (+400)

Emari Demercado (+450)

Michael Wilson (+450)

AJ Barner (+500)

Seattle Defense/Special Teams (+600)

Sam Darnold (+650)

Arizona Defense/Special Teams (+650)

Greg Dortch (+700)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.