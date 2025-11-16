Caesars Palace Bonus Offer: Get Up To $1,010 In Casino Credits This Week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

>Caesars Palace Casino is loading up new users with bonus offers, as the latest welcome offer features three different rewards.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are currently eligible for the Caesars Casino bonus offer, where three perks are included.

With this promo code offer from Caesars Palace Casino, new users 21 and up with get a $10 bonus credit for signing up with the app. They also will get a 100% deposit match, up to $1,000 in credits. On top of all that, you will receive 2,500 Reward Credits to start your enrollment in the Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

Caesars Casino Bonus Offer

Caesars Palace Bonus Code AMNYCPO Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Match, Up to $1,000 + $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 2,500 Reward Credits Promo Code No Code Required – Click to Claim (Or include code if one is available) Available States Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia Terms & Conditions Available to new users 21 and older. Deposit at least $10 to get your deposit match and sign-up bonus. Play at least $25 in casino games to receive Reward Credits. Information Confirmed By AMNY STAFF

To get started, make your first deposit of at least $10. After that, you will receive your $10 Sign-Up Bonus from Caesars Palace Casino. That carries just a 1x playthrough requirement and can only be used on select slot games. Any winnings from the $10 bonus will go directly to your account.

Your first deposit will be matched, so make sure you know what you want to receive in matching credits. The deposit match bonus carries a 15x playthrough requirement. That means for every $1 of bonus credit, you have to wager that 15 times before it will be unlocked to your account and available for withdrawal.

Following your first deposit, play at least $25 in online casino games at Caesars Palace to be eligible to receive 2,500 Reward Credits to use with your Caesars Rewards account. The credits will be issued within 30 days of your registration date.

These promo offers are available just one time per new customer.

Hundreds of Slots Available at Caesars Palace

If you’re wondering what kind of games you can use your bonus credits on with Caesars Palace Casino, the answer is a lot.

Caesars has amassed thousands of different slot games for users. This includes classic steppers, progressive jackpots, exclusives, and more.

The latest version of the Caesars Palace Casino app features popular slot series like:

88 Fortunes

Blood Suckers

Buffalo

Cleopatra

Divine Fortune

Fortune Coin

Fortune Gold

Huff N’ More Puff

Rich Little Piggies

Wheel of Fortune

Signing Up for Caesars Palace

If this Caesars Palace bonus offer sounds appealing to you, getting signed up with an account requires a few steps.

Click on one of our available links to be taken to Caesars Palace Casino in your state.

Register for an account with Caesars by providing them with your name, phone number, address, email address, and last four digits of your social security number. This allows your identity and location to be confirmed by Caesars Palace.

Make your first deposit of at least $10 using one of the secured banking options with Caesars. Once you make your first deposit, Caesars Palace will provide you with a $10 sign-up bonus and match your first deposit, up to $1,000, in bonus credits.

Play your first $25 in casino games to qualify for the 2,500 Reward Credits for your loyalty rewards account.

That’s all it takes to get signed up and receive all three Caesars Casino bonus offers. Just remember that the $10 sign-up bonus has only a 1x playthrough requirement, but the deposit match credits have a 15x requirement.