DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Awesome $300 Bonus for NFL Week 11 Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New DraftKings customers can gear up for a full slate of NFL action with a valuable welcome bonus that requires no DraftKings promo code to activate. By signing up and placing a successful $5 moneyline wager on any game, you can turn that small bet into $300 in bonus bets here . This offer provides a great entry point for the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants matchup; for example, a new user could place a $5 bet on the heavily favored Packers (-410) to win, and if Green Bay comes out on top, you’ll receive the $300 bonus on top of your winnings.

The flexibility of this promotion means you aren’t limited to just this contest—it’s available for any NFL game on this week’s schedule, giving you the power to choose the moneyline you feel most confident in.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Packers-Giants, Win $300

New DraftKings customers have a fantastic opportunity to build their bankroll with the latest welcome offer tied to the NFL slate. By placing a winning moneyline wager of just $5 on any game, including this Packers vs. Giants matchup, you will receive $300 in bonus bets. It is crucial to remember that this bonus is contingent on your initial bet winning. For instance, a new user could place a $5 bet on the Green Bay Packers moneyline (-410). If the Packers secure the victory, that user would collect their winnings from the bet and receive the $300 bonus.

The $300 bonus is paid out as eight individual $25 bonus bets, allowing you to explore various markets across the sportsbook. These bonus bets are valid for seven days from the time they are credited to your account. No specific promo code is needed to take advantage of this offer; simply sign up, opt-in, and place your winning $5 wager to qualify.

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants Odds

The Packers represent one of the larger favorites on the Week 11 schedule, thus they figure to be a popular pick for the DraftKings promo code offer. Here’s what to know about the NFC matchup ahead of kickoff.

The Green Bay Packers enter MetLife Stadium as significant -410 moneyline favorites, indicating a strong expectation of a road victory. The odds imply a substantial gap between the two teams, with the Giants listed as +320 home underdogs. Based on these lines, the market suggests the Packers have a high probability of winning outright.

While the moneyline points heavily toward Green Bay, the spread tells a more complex story. The Packers are favored by a full touchdown, but their recent history against the spread is concerning for backers. Green Bay has struggled mightily as a favorite, going just 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last seven games in that role and failing to cover in their last five games when favored by a touchdown or more (0-5 ATS). Their road performance has also been poor, with a 1-5 ATS record over their last six away games.

Conversely, the Giants have been resilient as large underdogs, posting a 3-1 ATS record in their last four games when getting a touchdown or more. The Giants have also had the Packers’ number in recent matchups, covering the spread in their last two meetings.

Claim the DraftKings Promo Code Sunday

Getting started with this welcome bonus is a straightforward process that doesn’t require a promo code. Follow these steps to claim your offer ahead of the Packers vs. Giants game: