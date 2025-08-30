DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Betting Bonus for College Football Week 1

Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer and win $300 in bonuses. New players can activate this offer and use a $5 bet to secure a sign-up bonus for Ohio State vs. Texas, Clemson vs. LSU or any other game here .

Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any college football game. New users will receive $300 in bonuses instantly, along with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

Football season is officially here and there are tons of different ways to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock in this offer. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Click above to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into a $300 college football bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $300 Instant Bonus

This DraftKings promo will raise the stakes on any college football game on Saturday. Set up a new user profile, make a cash deposit and place a $5 bet on any matchup. This will unlock a $300 instant bonus. Players will receive 12 $25 bonus bets to use on any game this weekend.

New users will also receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Keep an eye out for an email with instructions on how to sign up with NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using any of the links on this page. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click above to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $5 on college football to win $300 in bonuses and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

This is one of the best weekends to be a college football fan. New players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can start winning bonuses on Ohio State-Texas, Clemson-LSU, Miami-Notre Dame or any other game this weekend. It all starts with this $300 instant bonus and the $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers.

Take a look at the college football promos available on Saturday:

CFB Week 1 No Sweat: Players will get a bonus bet back on a losing college football bet.

Players will get a bonus bet back on a losing college football bet. Game of the Week Profit Boost: Place a bet on Texas vs. Ohio State with this initial boost.

Place a bet on Texas vs. Ohio State with this initial boost. Game of the Week Profit Boost: Start with a cash wager on LSU vs. Clemson and apply this boost.

Start with a cash wager on LSU vs. Clemson and apply this boost. CFB Parlay Profit Boost: Opt into this offer and grab a profit boost for a college football parlay with at least four legs.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.