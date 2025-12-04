DraftKings Promo Code for Cowboys-Lions: Claim $200 Thursday Night Football Sign Up Bonus

Ahead of a fantastic Thursday Night Football matchup, the latest DraftKings promo code offer provides an excellent opportunity for any new DraftKings customer. By signing up, you can place a wager on any market for the upcoming Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions game—or any other NFL matchup this week—and may be eligible for bonus bets, subject to DraftKings’ current promotional terms. This offer presents a high-value way to get in on the action, whether you’re backing the favored Lions or taking a chance on the Cowboys to pull off the upset.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Cowboys vs. Lions, Get $200 Bonus

New DraftKings customers can capitalize on an exciting welcome offer for the Cowboys vs. Lions matchup. By signing up and placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any betting market for this game, you can receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins. For instance, you could place a $5 moneyline bet on either the Cowboys or the Lions. If the team you select wins the game, your account will be credited with the bonus.

It is important to understand the structure of this promotion. The bonus is not guaranteed, as it is contingent upon your initial $5 wager being graded as a winner. If your bet is successful, any bonus may be paid out in a structure defined by DraftKings’ current promotional terms. These bonus bets provide a great opportunity to explore other wagers across the sportsbook but are subject to specific usage terms, including expiry dates, as defined by DraftKings. Requirements for claiming DraftKings offers vary; check current promotions for details.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Bet Type Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Spread +3.5 (-120) -3.5 (+100) Moneyline +145 -175 Total Points Over 55.5 (-105) Under 55.5 (-115)

Before using the DraftKings promo code offer, consider the following betting information and trends on Cowboys-Lions.

The Detroit Lions enter this contest as -175 home favorites, giving them an implied win probability of approximately 60.9% once the sportsbook’s commission is removed. The Dallas Cowboys sit at +145, translating to a 40.8% implied chance of an upset victory on the road.

The point spread presents a fascinating clash of trends. The Lions are favored by 3.5 points, but their recent form against the spread (ATS) has been poor, covering in just one of their last five games. However, they have been nearly automatic in bounce-back spots, posting an incredible 9-1 ATS record in their last 10 home games following a loss. This trend is bolstered by their 16-2 straight-up record in their last 18 games when favored by fewer than seven points. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have thrived in the underdog role, going 6-1 ATS in their last seven games when getting points. A significant counter-trend, however, is their performance on the road after a win, where they have failed to cover the spread in their last four attempts.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Cowboys vs. Lions, Get $200 If You Win

New DraftKings customers can capitalize on an exciting welcome offer for the Cowboys vs. Lions matchup. By signing up and placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any betting market for this game, you can receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins. For instance, you could place a $5 moneyline bet on either the Cowboys or the Lions. If the team you select wins the game, your account will be credited with the bonus.

It is important to understand the structure of this promotion. The bonus is not guaranteed, as it is contingent upon your initial $5 wager being graded as a winner. If your bet is successful, any bonus may be paid out in a structure defined by DraftKings’ current promotional terms. These bonus bets provide a great opportunity to explore other wagers across the sportsbook but are subject to specific usage terms, including expiry dates, as defined by DraftKings. Requirements for claiming DraftKings offers vary; check current promotions for details.

How to Activate This DraftKings Offer

Getting started with DraftKings and claiming the welcome bonus for the Cowboys vs. Lions game is a straightforward process. No promo code is necessary to activate this offer; simply follow the steps below to create your account and place your qualifying wager.