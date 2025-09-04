DraftKings Promo Code: Win Upgraded $300 Bonus for Eagles-Cowboys, NFL Week 1

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest DraftKings promo code offer is here in time for NFL Week 1. New players can start winning bonuses on Eagles-Cowboys or any other matchup this weekend. Click here to start the registration process.

Activate this offer and place a $5 bet on any NFL game. This will unlock a $300 sportsbook bonus instantly. New users will also receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

DraftKings Sportsbook has so much to offer football fans during Week 1. There is a no sweat bet, opening night touchdown boost and a ghost leg parlay. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on Eagles-Cowboys or any other game.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Instant Bonus

This is a unique promo that no other sportsbook can match. New users who activate this offer can place a $5 bet on Eagles-Cowboys or any other NFL Week 1 matchup. That will be enough to secure $300 in total sportsbook bonuses. New players will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

The second aspect of this DraftKings promo involves NFL Sunday Ticket. New users will get a $200 discount through YouTube or YouTube TV. Look for an email with a code for this discount. This is an opportunity to gain access to every out-of-market game in the NFL this season.

Other Ways to Bet NFL Week 1, Cowboys vs. Eagles

The sign-up bonus is a great way to sign up, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here is a look at a few of the in-app promos:

Dallas vs. Philadelphia No Sweat Bet: Players can place a bet on this Cowboys-Eagles matchup. Opt into this offer and apply a no sweat taken to this bet. Any losses on that wager will be offset with a bonus bet.

Players can place a bet on this Cowboys-Eagles matchup. Opt into this offer and apply a no sweat taken to this bet. Any losses on that wager will be offset with a bonus bet. Ghost Leg: Players can place a parlay on any NFL Sunday game. If that bet misses by one leg, that leg will disappear. Football fans can win cash with that ghost leg.

Players can place a parlay on any NFL Sunday game. If that bet misses by one leg, that leg will disappear. Football fans can win cash with that ghost leg. Thouchdown 50% Boost: New players can boost the odds on a touchdown scorer prop on Cowboys-Eagles opening night.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new players on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on Cowboys-Eagles or any other game to win $300 in bonuses.

New users will also receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Offer Terms and Conditions

This promotion is available to new DraftKings Sportsbook players only

A first deposit of at least $5 is needed

Make a $5+ wager on any qualifying market

The $300 of bonus bets are spread into 12 $25 bonus bets

Bonus bets must be used within seven days

A promo code will be delivered to get the Sunday Ticket discount

One per useres

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.